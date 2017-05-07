323 take home degrees and certificates from Columbia State

Franklin resident Abdul Aleryani earned a general transfer Associate of Science degree. Aleryani is the third sibling in his family to graduate from Columbia State. Aleryani plans to transfer to Middle Tennessee State University to study biochemistry.

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Columbia State Community College celebrated 323 degree and certificate candidates in the Webster Athletic Center Saturday, May 6 as they crossed the stage during the spring 2017 commencement ceremonies for graduates from the various campuses, including Williamson’s.

Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president, welcomed graduates, faculty, staff, family, friends and guests, thanking them for celebrating the accomplishments of the students.

“It is a day of recognition these graduates set a goal and accomplished it – a day we honor the culmination of your work as a Columbia State student, which gives rise to your future,” Smith said.

Dr. Margaret D. Smith, executive vice president – provost then recognized the Distinguished Faculty Award winner, Brittany Seybert, assistant professor of English.

President Smith followed with a presentation of the President’s Medal winner, Dr. Glenn Hudson, associate professor of mathematics.

Both were recently recognized at Columbia State’s annual Employee Honors and Awards Convocation.

Before conferring degrees, Smith recognized the 16 President’s Leadership Society graduates for their participation in the program that focuses on helping students develop and apply their unique leadership skills.

“We established the President’s Leadership Society in the spring of 2011, based on the belief that leadership is inherent to our lives and that we all have leadership roles,” Smith said. “PLS is open to all students at Columbia State and requires only their commitment to involvement for learning, participation and helping others.”

During the course of the program, students attend retreats, enjoy exposure to the arts, participate in workshops and campus life, develop civic understanding, and give back to the community through volunteerism. Today, there are more than 200 PLS members.

Closing the afternoon ceremony, the alumni induction of the new graduates was presented by Shane Hall, instructor of English and active Columbia State alum.