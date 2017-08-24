5 positive affirmations every Mom should recite

By LEENA KOLLAR

Being a mom is the hardest job on the planet.

No — it’s the hardest internship on the planet. Because moms don’t get paid to be moms, and every day is a learning experience, am I right?

Some days of motherhood are incredibly great and rewarding, while other days, you want to chug a bottle of wine and hide in the bathroom while you simultaneously laugh, cry and sleep. (Wait, is that just me?)

This mom business is not always easy, but it is easy to question your skills as a mother. On those days when you feel like you’re not going to make it, like you’re failing as a mom or you’re at the end of your rope, try saying one of these positive affirmations to help you relax and get back on track. These are best served with a side of “take a deep breath.”

I can do this

Yes, mama. You can! I know you’re in the middle of a storm right now, but it will pass. Just breathe, and take comfort in your strength.

It takes a village

It’s OK to ask for help. I repeat, it’s OK to ask for help. Even if you’re capable of doing this mom thing on your own, you don’t have to. Call a friend, a neighbor or your mom and ask them to watch the kids while you go to the nail salon. Or Starbucks. Or Target. Or the bar (I won’t tell). There is no shame in admitting that you need a break from the “mom” title sometimes. We all do.

I’m allowed to feel ____

Angry, sad, frustrated, fed up, whatever you’re feeling, you’re allowed to feel it. Moms don’t have some sub-human ability to push emotions aside, so feel what you feel guilt-free, and remember that other moms feel those things too.

It’s OK to break my own rules

Limited screen time. No cookies for breakfast. No one goes out to play until their room is clean. It’s great to make rules if they help you feel sane and keep your life in order. But don’t feel guilty if you have to break them sometimes. A healthy, happy mama produces healthy, happy children. So if you need to deviate from your rule book in order to maintain your sanity, go for it!

I am enough

At the end of the day, this is probably the most important thing we can tell ourselves as mothers. We often wonder if we’re providing our children with enough educational opportunities, exposing them to healthy lifestyle choices, or feeding them stuff that will nourish them and not harm them. But if you ask your children what they think, they’ll probably say you’re the best mom in the world. Because what’s most important to provide our children with is us. Us, with all of our flaws, our temper tantrums, our stained yoga pants, our greasy, unwashed hair, our meltdowns, our kisses, everything we have to offer our children they will gladly accept because we, as their moms, are all they need.