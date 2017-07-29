500-mile cycling endurance ride is milestone for Franklin teen in recovery

By MICHAEL CURTIS

Some kids don’t get a second chance.

As soon as an individual is 18-years- old, they are legally eligible to be sent to jail.

However, almost a year ago, Andrew, who had been in trouble, got his second chance through the Paul Anderson Group Home.

Last week, Andrew along with four other current residents of the home in Vidalia, Ga., participated in the 12th annual Paul Anderson Bike Ride.

Named after an Olympic legend, the Paul Anderson Group Home is a transformative organization that helps young men ages 16-20 overcome addictions and unhealthy lifestyle patterns through a holistic approach.

“I got into a lot of trouble with drugs and just being disobedient so my parents decided to outsource some help,” Andrew said.

“It’s been really good. I’ve developed a more personal relationship with Christ and I really focused on Him being first in my life. One thing they really work on at the home is developing a work ethic.”

The 14-18- month faith based program instills discipline in its participants from start to finish.

It’s a very rigorous routine. At 6 a.m. the young men have room inspections, followed by a mile run. After the run, morning chores must be completed. The residents must also maintain a 53-acre campus.

“Paul’s theory and it still stands true today is ‘A tired boy is a good boy,’” said Shane Smith, director of Advancement at the Paul Anderson Youth Home.

“At the end of the day, these boys aren’t looking to go out there and get in trouble because they’re tired. When it’s lights out, they’re looking forward to it.”

Hailing from Franklin, Andrew, 18, is and has always been involved in athletics. He’s participated in various sports like cross-country, football, soccer, swimming, and of course, cycling.

“I think it’s great because I never thought I’d be able to ride 500 miles on a bike,” Andrew said.

“I’m just excited to share with people as we go about what’s happened in my life to get me to this point.”

During the first leg of the ride, the riders encountered some inclement weather. Andrew admitted it was difficult, but it didn’t deter him.

“It rained a lot today so we were all soaked. It got pretty hard just because it was really wet,” he said. “The key to getting through this ride will be staying hydrated and making sure you nap when you get back.”

The group rode through the Georgia cities of Vidalia, St. Simons Island and Thomasville, along with the Florida cities of Ponte Vedra Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Interlachen and Mayo.

“Through this race, our hope is that every rider realizes what he can accomplish with hard work, self-discipline and determination,” Smith said. “The Bike Ride is more than 500 miles of physical endurance. It is a way for these boys to

celebrate overcoming obstacles and to place hope in a successful future that they did not know was possible.”

While at the Paul Anderson Group Home, the young men are disconnected from the outside world. When they arrive, they don’t have cell phones. They don’t have access to emails or social media, which is a necessity for most teenagers.

Parent visits are held once a month for eight hours. The program is focused on the young man, but it is also focused on rekindling relationships among the family members that have been affected by his actions.

“It’s been great rebuilding my relationship with my family,” Andrew said. “They’ve been very supportive with getting the word out so people can donate and send prayers as well. They’ve been adamant about supporting me and the home. They love it.”

Andrew has undergone a transformation and a changed outlook on life since entering the home 11 months ago.

“I have a newfound love for myself,” Andrew said. “Before I didn’t love myself so I couldn’t understand how other people could love me. Since I love myself, in turn I’ve been able to love others.”

After having time to reflect on his journey, Andrew’s advice to anyone who has been in a similar situation is to turn to Christ.

“He’s always there with open arms,” said Andrew. “Wherever they are in their walk of life, they can drop everything and run to Him. I’d tell them just to hang on and I know it’s tough, but the grass is greener on the other side.”

He plans on attending college in the spring to participate in an ROTC program. After college, Andrew plans on joining the Army.

There are many methods to confront your past experiences. Andrew used cycling and the Paul Anderson Youth Home to overcome the pain of his.