55 South is newest restaurant to open at CityPark

By LANDON WOODROOF

The popular downtown Franklin restaurant, 55 South, has officially expanded into Brentwood. The second location of chef and owner Jason McConnell’s southern comfort food restaurant just opened its doors to the public on Monday in the CityPark complex.

The restaurant offers an array of dishes from throughout the South, including McConnell’s own take on Nashville hot chicken, New Orleans-inspired dishes like gumbo and jambalaya, and other favorites like shrimp and grits and chargrilled oysters. The restaurant’s name actually comes from the highway that connects Memphis to New Orleans.

55 South also boasts an extensive bourbon collection and a bar with 10 beers on tap.

“It’s going really good so far,” General Manager Bill Wilson said about the restaurant’s opening.

He said that the new location had attracted a good number of people who had been waiting for the restaurant to open.

“There’s been a lot of anticipation,” Wilson said. “We’ve been under construction for a few months so people know what we’re doing. They know our reputation in Franklin so they were kind of ready for it.”

Other customers have just happened upon the restaurant while walking around CityPark.

Wilson said the Brentwood menu was almost the exact same as the Franklin menu, with just a few exceptions.

“We’ve got a a few things we thought would do well in Brentwood, an extra salad, different sandwiches, a couple of appetizers,” he said.

The hot chicken is a special favorite of Wilson’s.

“I’ll take the Pepsi challenge on the hot chicken against anybody in Nashville,” he said. “Ours is real flavorful.”

The restaurant’s drink menu includes such creative cocktails as the Cajun Mule, which features bourbon infused with apricot, cherry, vanilla bean, honey, lime and ginger beer.

55 South has a happy hour each weekday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Operating hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wilson said 55 South will start offering brunch as well in a few weeks from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

McConnell is also the chef owner at the Red Pony Restaurant and Cork & Cow in Franklin.

Brentwood’s 55 South restaurant is located at 7031 Executive Drive in the CityPark development.