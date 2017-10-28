5K and kids runs Nov. 11 raise money for historic sites

The Battle of Franklin Trust will host the Battle of Franklin 5K and Kids’ Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 11 to raise money for the preservation of Carter House and Carnton.

The 5K route will begin and end at the McGavock Confederate Cemetery at 8 a.m. with the route consisting of the Eastern Flank Circle and Lewisburg Avenue. The quarter-mile Kids’ Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. and will take place alongside the McGavock Confederate Cemetery.

Participants will be able to enjoy the beautiful scenery of historic Franklin as they run or walk along the picturesque path.

The cost for participants 12 years and older is $30 for pre-registration and $40 for day-of registration. Children under the age of 12 can participate in the Fun Run for $15. Registration cost includes a commemorative t-shirt, water and post-run treats. All proceeds benefit The Battle of Franklin Trust.

Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. for 5K runners and walkers and 9 a.m. for the kids’ fun run participants.

Participants can register online at www.active.com/franklin-tn/running/distance-running

races/battle-of-franklin-5k-and-kids-fun-run-2017 or on-site at the event.

Parking is available for both runners and observers at the Eastern Flank Event Facility.

For more information please visit www.boft.org/battle-of-franklin-5k-fun-run/ or contact Jayde Jacobs at (615) 794-0903 or jayde@boft.org.