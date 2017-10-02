6 p.m. vigil in Nashville today for victims of Las Vegas shooting

In an effort to offer Nashvillians an opportunity to show their love for the victims of the deadly shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas, a vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Ascend Amphitheater, according to an announcement from Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern, and Butch Spyridon, president/CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

Free parking will be available at Nissan Stadium Lot R.

The shooting as of Monday afternoon had claimed the lives of 58 people and injured more than 500. There were more than 20,000 people listening to Country star Jason Aldean when the shooting started from a hotel looming over that Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas, especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists and crews from our Country community in Vegas,” Berry, Trahern and Spyridon’s statement said. “This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music.

“Safety at all of our events is and will remain our top priority. We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, partnering and consulting with experts at the federal, state and local levels through our full-time security team and the Metro Police Department. We will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible.”