7 Pieces of home decor that pay tribute to Tennessee

Most people who live in the great state of Tennessee are proud southerners. And while they display this in the way they speak and how they spend their time, some also like to show off their Tennessee pride using physical objects. If you want to celebrate Tennessee with a piece of decor, or are looking for a gift for someone else who might like to, check out these home decor pieces that pay tribute to the best state around.

My Place “Tennessee” Jumbo Mug

Bed Bath & Beyond

Enjoy your cup (or three) of morning coffee in a mug that reminds you of all the wonderful things the Volunteer State has to offer. Paying homage to the great outdoors, the music scene and the rolling Tennessee hills, this is a fun way to get that daily dose of caffeine. Purchase this mug from Bed Bath & Beyond.

Tennessee Silkscreen Art Print

M.I.D. Goods

This botanical silkscreen art print from local design studio M.I.D. Goods makes a lovely addition to your home or office. Frame it to make the Tennessee state outline really stand out. The company also creates art prints of other states, as well as apparel, accessories and other art prints.

Tennessee Bamboo Coasters

Etsy

Every time you enjoy a beverage, you can honor Tennessee with these bamboo coasters. With the Tennessee tri-star flag design engraved on each, you’ll always feel at home, no matter what you’re drinking. Snag these from the 5StringFurniture shop on Etsy.

Tennessee State Love Luggage Tags

Bed Bath & Beyond

Never forget where home is with these fun Tennessee luggage tags. Not only will they help keep track of your bags while you travel, they’ll be a constant reminder of the place you’re headed back to. Get these from Bed Bath & Beyond.

Tennessee Throw Pillow Cover

RedBubble

UT fans might bleed orange, but this mustard colored throw pillow cover has your sofa’s name all over it. Every time you sit down to catch your favorite show, snuggle up to your lover or lay your head down for an afternoon snooze, you’ll have sweet dreams of Tennessee. You’ll find this at RedBubble.

Tennessee Candle

homesick

Take this candle with you everywhere you go to experience Nashville wherever you are. With lemon, sandalwood, spicy cloves, and patchouli, the fragrance calls to mind Tennessee’s heritage with scents that resemble bergamot, tea and whiskey. Head over to homesick to get this.

Nashville Skyline Wall Decal

Etsy

Add some Tennessee love to your home with a Nashville skyline decal. The vinyl work of art comes in a variety of sizes to fit your space with a stenciled look that won’t damage your wall and easy to apply and remove. Get this from Etsy seller ThePersonalizedGift.

