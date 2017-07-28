July 28, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

83℉

scattered clouds

Home
Community

77-year preacher leads devotionals for fellow Morning Pointe residents

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

77-year preacher leads devotionals for fellow Morning Pointe residents

Photo: Morning Pointe of Brentwood recognized resident Clarence Dailey for two years of devotional service at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community with his family and members of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

Morning Pointe of Brentwood recognized resident Clarence Dailey on his second anniversary serving a weekly devotion and prayer service at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community.

Dailey has preached for 77 years, and shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

Morning Pointe invites churches and faith-based organizations to share fun and fellowship with the seniors as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day(tm) programs offered there.

Morning Pointe offers assisted living and memory care programs at its center at 1522 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027.

 

 

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply