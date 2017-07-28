77-year preacher leads devotionals for fellow Morning Pointe residents

Photo: Morning Pointe of Brentwood recognized resident Clarence Dailey for two years of devotional service at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community with his family and members of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

Morning Pointe of Brentwood recognized resident Clarence Dailey on his second anniversary serving a weekly devotion and prayer service at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community.

Dailey has preached for 77 years, and shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

Morning Pointe invites churches and faith-based organizations to share fun and fellowship with the seniors as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day(tm) programs offered there.

Morning Pointe offers assisted living and memory care programs at its center at 1522 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027.