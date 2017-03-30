The Williamson County Animal Center will be holding $10 community rabies clinics for dogs and cats at seven locations around the county on Saturdays throughout April, beginning with clinics in Bethesda, College Grove and Fairview this coming Saturday.

The clinics are open to the public and staffed by local veterinary clinics. Patrons should bring cash or a check for payment. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.

State law requires current rabies vaccinations for all dogs and cats.

Saturday, April 1

College Grove Elementary, College Grove 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Westwood Elementary, Fairview 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Bethesda Deli & Market, Bethesda 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Centennial High School, Franklin 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Page Middle School 1 p.m. Rudderville – 3 p.m.

Hillsboro Middle School, Leiper’s Fork 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Brentwood Middle School, Brentwood 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Independence High School, Thompson’s Station 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Williamson Co. Animal Center, Franklin* 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

*Note: This clinic also will offer microchips for an additional $15.

The adoption center at Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www. adoptwcac.org. For more information, call (615) 790-5590.