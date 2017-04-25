Greg Young joins AssuredPartners NL

Williamson County resident Greg Young has been hired by AssuredPartners NL as a Commercial Lines Producer in their Nashville office.

In his new role, Young will work with AssuredPartners NL’s large property and casualty clients to identify key business exposures and develop tailored insurance solutions.

Prior to joining AssuredPartners NL, Young served as a supply chain management associate at Georgia-Pacific LLC. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Young holds his property and casualty license and Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist designation. He resides in the Cool Springs area.

“We are excited to have Greg on our property and casualty team. His passion, willingness to learn and grow will benefit our clients looking for comprehensive insurance coverage,” said Don Ray, Managing Director of the AssuredPartners NL Nashville office. “We welcome Greg to AssuredPartners NL.”

To learn more about AssuredPartners NL, visit: www.assuredptrnl.com.