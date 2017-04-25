Realtor Kristin Malm has jointed the recently established Kerr & Co Realty, a new Cool Springs-based real estate firm.

Originally from Nevada and Arizona, Malm moved to Nashville in 2006 where she worked as a consultant in the med-spa industry and managed her skincare business for private clientele.

She found her business operational skills, creative marketing and passion for people were a natural fit as she transitioned into her real estate career.

Malm is resourceful and thorough in working with buyers and sellers alike. She enjoys guiding clients through the process while developing a relationship with them. As a Realtor, she keeps up with the trending growth around the city through regular continuing education and by staying active within the community.

Malm has lived in the Brentwood area for 11 years.

Get in touch with Kristin Malm:

Mobile: (615) 554-5354

Office: (615) 905-1408

KMalmHomes@gmail.com