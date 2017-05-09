Former state Sen. Keith Jordan named to Public Utility Commission

Franklin attorney Keith Jordan, who served as a state senator in the 1990s, has been appointed by Gov.Bill Haslam, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, and House Speaker Beth Harwell to fill the balance of an unexpired term as a Commissioner with the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC).

Jordan will serve on the TPUC until June 30, 2018.

Keith Jordan comes to the TPUC with 41 years of legal experience as a litigator representing plaintiffs and defendants in federal, state and local courts and before Tennessee’s administrative agencies.

He was elected to two terms in the state senate from 1990 to 1998, having served as vice chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee for four consecutive legislative sessions of the Tennessee General Assembly. In addition, he served on the Government Operations, Transportation, and Energy and Conservation Committees in the Tennessee State Senate. He was also a member of the Tennessee Bicentennial Commission and has prior executive State service as a former Executive Director of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Planning Agency.

“It is a great honor to be appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives to serve in this important position on behalf of the people of Tennessee,” Jordan said in a press release announcing his appointment. “I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to continue the exemplary work this agency has generated over its many years of service.”

Added Lt. Gov. McNally: “I was proud to join Gov. Haslam and Speaker Harwell in nominating Keith Jordan for a seat on the Public Utility Commission, and I was proud to serve with Keith as a member of the Tennessee Senate. His experience as a lawyer and a legislator will serve our state well on the commission.”

Jordan is a graduate of Dartmouth College and received his Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University School of Law. A resident of Franklin, he is married to Judy Henley Jordan, and together they have three children and five grandchildren.