OBITUARY: Steven Earl Favinger

Steven Earl Favinger, age 18, went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2017, after sustaining injuries in an ATV accident.

Steven was a loving husband, son and father to his precious daughter. He loved working on automobiles and would always say “I hope heaven has a junk yard.”

Steven leaves behind his wife, Christy Ann Marie Favinger; mother, Betty (Franklin) Hanvy; father, Earl Favinger; daughters, Sherry Elizabeth Faye Favinger and Chachie Mae Trinity Favinger; grandfather, Jefferson Favinger; brothers, Cody (Natasha) Nix, Thomas and Robert Favinger; sisters, Sabrina and Destiny Favinger; step-siblings, Dakota and Brianna Hanvy; uncles, Terry, Will, Chris and James Cooper, Michael Favinger; aunt, Fayann Favinger; nephew, Kale Nix; nieces, Angela Nix and Katelyn Favinger. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Faye Ketterman, Sherry Favinger and Norman Cooper; uncles, Jimmy and Jeffery Cooper.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Jeff Hollenshead officiating. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday and anytime prior to the service Sunday. Burial will follow the service in the Sparkman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Sabrina Favinger, Toby Edwards, Robert Favinger, Dakota Hanvy, James Ketterman and Leroy Cooper.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Steven Favinger memorial fund in care of WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289

