Winning photographs of Franklin will be displayed at downtown Starbucks

A snowy scene of Main Street in downtown Franklin was the top winner in the #MyHistoricFranklinPhoto contest 2017.

Winners were announced by Mayor Ken Moore on Tuesday during the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting.

This year the contest was split into two categories: buildings, and landscapes.

The contest on the City’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages garnered more than 100 entries this year, with photos featuring several of Franklin’s iconic landscapes and historic buildings.

“All the photos were so fantastic this year and we have such talented photographers,” said Preservation Planner Amanda Rose. “It was difficult to choose just three photos from over 100 entries. It is wonderful to see Franklin through the eyes of our citizens and their beautiful photos”

The top winner Solomon Davis won first place with a photo of a snowy Main Street that he titled “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

In second place was local photographer Tom Thomson with a beautiful landscape of Carnton Plantation.

Deanna Marie Cunningham won third place with a creative photograph of the Franklin Theatre Marquee.

The first place winner won a $50 gift card to Grays on Main, two movie tickets for the Franklin Theatre, including a $20 gift card for concessions, and a “gold” package from Starbucks including gold coffee tumblers and Gold Coast Coffee and a handcrafted art piece donated from the Tin Cottage. The second-place winner received a gift basket from the Heritage Foundation, a Starbucks “silver” gift package and a Harlinsdale t-shirt from the Tin Cottage. Third place won a gift card from Tin Cottage a gift bag from the Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the “bronze” coffee gift package from downtown Franklin Starbucks.

The panel of judges picked several more photos to be on display at Starbucks soon by photographers Amy Biagini, Emerald E. Stock, Mike King, Joan Morrison, Rachel Lee Norris, Rob Clutsam, Trenton Lee, Doug Vaughn, Kaylah Dillon, and Jeremy M. Thomas.

Sponsors include City of Franklin, Grays on Main, The Franklin Theatre, The Tin Cottage, The Heritage Foundation, Starbucks, the Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau and David Braud Photography.