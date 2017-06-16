Wine Down Main Street now selling tickets online

Online ticket sales are now open for this fall’s Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in downtown Franklin.

The event is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

Streets are closed to traffic; wines, beers and spirits, provided by Lipman Brothers, are poured in the shops; food samplings are provided by area restaurants; and local musicians entertain you along the way.

Wine Down Main Street benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, Franklin and Fairview Clubs, and has raised more than $1,715,148 since its inception in support of youth ages 5 – 18.

Specially priced e-tickets are $75 per person until October 13, and $85 per person after that. VIP tickets are $125 per person and include admission to the VIP lounge at the Red House with open bar, hors d’oeuvres and live music. Premium VIP tickets may also be purchased for $200 and include a gift bag of items such as gift certificates, wine, and jewelry. Both VIP and Premium VIP tickets are limited. Advance tickets may be purchased at www.WineDownMainStreet.com. Tickets sold in the shops along Main Street will be available for purchase in September.

Event sponsors (as of June 15, 2017) include: A to Z Sports; Berry Farms, A Boyle Development; Buerger, Moseley, & Carson; Franklin Synergy Bank; Harry’s Fresh Foods; Loy Hardcastle, Parks Realty; HCA Tristar; Nationwide Insurance: Randy Jones & Associates; Reliant Bank; Renasant Bank; Renewal by Anderson; Ryman Hospitality; Shofner Vision Center; Nicole and Philip Steen; US Bank; and Williamson Source.

Sponsors receive numerous advantages ranging from various advertisements to tickets and product placement opportunities. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Denise Carothers, Resource Development Director, Williamson County, at 615-628-8188 ordcarothers@bgcmt.org.

Participating vendors (as of June 15, 2017) include: Avec Moi; boutiquemmm; Dion’s South; Emmaline; Finnley’s Good Findings; Harlin Meyerhoff; Jack Yacoubian Jewelers; Johnnie Q; JONDIE; Kilwin’s Franklin; Merridee’s Breadbasket; Mimi & Dottie; Rare Prints Gallery; Shop Around the Corner; The Cellar on Main; The Heirloom Shop; The Red House; The Registry; Twine Graphics; Vue Optique; Walton’s Antique Jewelry; and Yarrow Acres.

Participating restaurants (as of June 15, 2017) include: Bone Fish Grill; Capitol Coffee; Cool Café; Crumb de la Crumb; Frothy Monkey; Granite City Restaurant & Brewery; Jim n Nick’s; Kilwin’s Franklin; Merridee’s Breadbasket; Mimi’s Girl Artisan Bakery; Nama Sushi Bar; Newk’s; Nothing Bundt Cakes; Olivia Olive Oil; Papa C Pies; Paul’s Chocolate Gallery; Puckett’s Boat House; Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant; Scout’s Pub; Taziki’s; and The Comfy Cow.