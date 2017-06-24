Prepare for the fair: online entry is open now for competitions

Just 40 days from now The 13th Annual Williamson County Fair will bring farm animals, stage shows, cooking and craft competitions and carnival rides to the fairgrounds in south Franklin, and competitive event entries are now open online.

Categories for children and adults ranging from Agriculture to Creative Arts, Culinary, Cultural Arts, Pageants and Vocal Performance are offering a range of opportunities to win a blue ribbon at the fair, which runs Aug. 4 to Aug. 12.

“This county is rich in talent, from those who raise livestock and crops to artisans, photographers, singers and gourmet cooks,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, who also is chairman of the Fair Board, and one of the architects of the fair’s revival. “These events are a lot of fun, both for participants and fairgoers, and they represent our local culture well.”

Dozens of categories are offered, from flowers and quilts to country hams, canned goods, biscuits and pies to row crops, chickens, sheep, goats, cattle, mule pulling and other competitions that reflect the community’s agricultural roots and the Fair’s theme, “Country Pride, County Wide.”

Additional categories are as diverse as Kids in the Kitchen, a LEGO build and pageants for children and teens, and fashion, handicrafts and needlework, art and photography, winemaking and more for adults. The “Sing Your Heart Out” competition on August 8 nods to the region’s wealth of musical talent, and offers divisions ranging from elementary through high school, with pre-applications

due July 28. Other entry deadlines vary; full details can be found at www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

The Williamson County Fair has been recognized among the best anywhere by its peers at the state and international levels, with last year’s event winning awards from the Tennessee Association of Fairs and the International Association of Fairs and Expos. Supported by 1,800 volunteers, numerous sponsors, its home county and surrounding communities, the Fair has grown each summer and continues to be a beacon for agricultural education in Williamson County.

For more information, visit www.WilliamsonCountyFair.org.