Tennis, golf, auction and dinner all part of Ravenwood’s 9th Annual Raptor Classic

Photo: A photo from the 2016 Raptor Classic. Photo courtesy of Deb Smith Holmes.

Ravenwood High School’s Athletic Club is gearing up for the 9th Annual Raptor Classic slated for Nov. 5 and 6 at The Governors Club and Crockett Park.

The two-day event includes a tennis tournament, a golf outing, an on-line auction, and a dinner, featuring silent and live auctions. Registration forms are available in the school office or tickets for all events may be purchased online at https://bidcoz.com/RAC/2017golf.

The on-line auction is a new addition the lineup this year. That auction opens for bidding Wednesday, Oct. 25 and closes Sunday, Nov. 5.

Also new this year is the professional help of auctioneer Jay Cash for the live auction. Cash and his team are based in Middle Tennessee but travel to assist fundraising benefits throughout North America. This year’s event will feature vacation getaways to Miami, Montreal, Chicago, New Orleans and Cabo San Lucas.

“The event directly benefits our student athletes and school community,” Julie Derr, RAC vice president of fundraising and event co-chair, said. “This is the first year we are expanding our outreach for support with an online auction and we are bringing the tennis tournament back after a couple years focusing on only golf and dinner. We truly have something for everyone.”

The RAC is made up of 19 individual sports’ booster clubs supporting 500 student athletes. It hosts two fundraisers a year, the largest of which is the Raptor Classic.

The RAC provides financial support for expenditures not covered by district funding and athletic dues. RAC funds equipment, support trainers and capital improvements. In the past, the RAC has funded a remodel of Ravenwood’s weight room, locker room enhancements, PA system upgrades, track and field runways and timing clocks, soccer benches, athletic scholarships, a golf simulator, uniforms, video equipment, softball and baseball bleachers and most recently a new football stadium entry way.

Ravenwood High School is a public high school located on the east side of Brentwood, with a current enrollment of approximately 1,600 students. The mission of Ravenwood High School is to develop a community of learners that cultivates the intellect, ability, and character of each person within it. RHS is part of the Williamson County School District and home to the Ravenwood Raptors.

The Ravenwood Athletic Club is a member of the Parent Teacher Organization of Ravenwood High School, 1724 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027, a qualifying 501(c)(3) charitable organization.