A fan’s guide to this week’s TSSAA Spring Fling

By SAM McGAW

Several Brentwood and Franklin area schools will be represented at the TSSAA Spring Fling state championships in Murfreesboro and surrounding areas this week.

Here’s a fan’s guide to the action:

BASEBALL

Brentwood, Brentwood Academy and Christ Presbyterian Academy’s baseball teams will all compete in Spring Fling this week.

Brentwood (26-10) opens the Class AAA state tournament with a matchup against Munford (21-16) at Siegel High School at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

CPA (29-8) will take on Covington (32-7) in the first round of the Class AA tournament at Smyrna High at 4 p.m.

Brentwood Academy (20-12) will battle Pope John Paul II (27-9) in the Division II-AA winner’s bracket semifinals at Wilson Central at 4 p.m.

All three teams will play again on Wednesday.

The DII-AA state championship will be played at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Class AA title match is at 2 p.m. Friday. The Class AAA championship is at 5 p.m. Friday. All three title games are at MTSU.

SOCCER (All Games at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex)

CPA opens the Class A-AA soccer tournament against Murfreesboro Central (17-2) at 4 p.m. Tuesday, while Page will take on Jackson North Side (16-1-1) at 4:30.

Franklin (11-4-1) will battle Cookeville (19-2-2) in the first round of the Class AAA tournament at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All three teams will play again on Wednesday if they win.

The Class A-AA championship is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, while Class AAA’s championship is at 4.

SOFTBALL (All Games at Murfreesboro Starplex)

Brentwood (27-9-2) faces Brighton (22-9) in the first round of the Class AAA softball tournament 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The loser will play again at 4 p.m., while the winner will play at 5:30 p.m.

The Class AAA championship is at 3 p.m. Friday.

TEAM TENNIS (at Old Fort Park)

Ravenwood’s boys tennis team takes on Siegel in the Class AAA semifinals at 1 p.m. Tuesday, while Brentwood’s girls team faces Collierville at 3 p.m.

CPA will battle Signal Mountain in the Class A-AA semis at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The A-AA boys title match is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the AAA boys at 11:30 a.m. and the AAA girls at 1:30 p.m.

SINGLES AND DOUBLES TENNIS (at Old Fort Park)

The following athletes are competing in singles and doubles state tournament matches Thursday and Friday.

Boys Singles

Sam Fischer, Brentwood (Class AAA)

David Skrabut, Page (Class A-AA)

Walker Anderson, Battle Ground Academy (Division II-A)

Boys Doubles

Andrew Fitt and Hayes Canupp, Ravenwood (Class AAA)

Will Riddle and Jackson Vaughn, Nolensville (Class A-AA)

Girls Singles

Somer Henry, Brentwood (Class AAA)

Lauren Trammell, BA (DII-AA)

Sarah Brackin, Page (Class A-AA)

Girls Doubles

Evelyn Calhoun and Georgia Fischer, Brentwood (Class AAA)

Clara Wempe and Reagan DeSoto, BGA (DII-A)

Claire Luthey and Alison McKinney, Franklin Road Academy (DII-A)

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD (at MTSU)

WEDNESDAY

Class AAA Pole Vault: Taylor Pickett (Brentwood), Grace Gamboa (Brentwood), Ahston Carteaux (Ravenwood)

THURSDAY

— Class AAA —

Long Jump: McKenzie Williamson (Centennial)

Triple Jump: Taylor Pickett (Brentwood), Grace Gamboa (Brentwood), Avery Truelove (Centennial), Katelyn Darnell (Centennial)

High Jump: Riley White (Ravenwood), Emily Trushel (Brentwood), Moriah Sims (Independence)

Shot Put: Katherine Coffey (Brentwood), Analeigh Wingo (Brentwood), Constance Bledsoe (Centennial)

Discus Throw: Katherine Coffey (Brentwood), Hannah Johnson (Independence)

4 x 800 Meter Relay: Ravenwood, Brentwood

100 Meter Hurdles: Lynna Taylor (Centennial)

4 x 200 Meter Relay: Independence

1600 Meter Run: Riley Coggin (Brentwood), Addi Coggins (Independence), Sadie Cook (Independence)

4 x 100 Meter Relay: Ravenwood, Independence, Centennial

400 Meter Dash: Riley White (Ravenwood), Whitney Bryant (Franklin), Caroline Groves (Ravenwood)

300 Meter Hurdles: Taylor Pickett (Brentwood)

800 Meter Run: Grace Parsons (Ravenwood), Emily Jay (Brentwood), Riley Coggin (Brentwood)

200 Meter Dash: McKenzie Williamson (Centennial)

3200 Meter Run: Addi Coggins (Independence), Beth Donnelly (Brentwood), Caroline Cherry (Brentwood), Jamie Blaylock (Ravenwood)

4 x 400 Meter Relay: Ravenwood, Brentwood, Centennial

— Class A-AA —

Pole Vault: Mary Leichner (Page), Gigi Maddox (Page), Farris Parker (CPA)

1600 Meter Run: Gigi Maddox (Page)

3200 Meter Run: Gigi Maddox (Page), Madelynne Cadeau (Page)

Division II

Pole Vault: Kendall Dyer (Brentwood Academy)

Long Jump: Sydni Harvey (BA), Morgan Louderback (BA), Alayna Holbert (BA)

Triple Jump: Morgan Louderback (BA), Alayna Holbert (BA)

High Jump: Campbell Carroll (FRA)

Shot Put: Victoria Caldwell (BA), Alexandria Swindle (BA), Morgan Louderback (BA)

Discus Throw: Victoria Caldwell (BA)

4 x 800 Meter Relay: BA

100 Meter Hurdles: Alayna Holbert (BA), Mikah Charley (BGA), Katlin Summarell (BGA)

100 Meter Dash: Sydni Harvey (BA)

4 x 200 Meter Relay: BA

1600 Meter Run: Meredith Helton (BA), Claire Cheeseman (BA), Caroline Archer (BA)

4×100 Meter Relay: BA

300 Meter Hurdles: Katlin Summarell (BGA)

800 Meter Dash: Whitney Powell (BA)

200 Meter Dash: Avery Kovick (BA)

3200 Meter Run: Claire Cheeseman (BA), Meredith Helton (BA), Caroline Archer (BA)

4×400 Relay: BA

BOYS TRACK & FIELD (at MTSU)

TUESDAY

Decathlon

Day 2 of the state decathlon begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday with Division II. It will be followed by Class AAA at 10 a.m. and Class A-AA at 11 a.m.

THURSDAY

Class AAA Pole Vault: Jett Kinder (Brentwood), Garrett Lee (Brentwood), Jack Holcombe (Brentwood)

FRIDAY

— Class AAA –

Long Jump: T.J. Sheffield (Independence)

Triple Jump: Jett Kinder (Brentwood)

High Jump: Jett Kinder (Brentwood)

Shot Put: Connor Weed (Independence)

Discus Throw: Stone Page (Franklin)

4 x 800 Meter Relay: Brentwood, Ravenwood, Centennial

110 Meter Hurdles: Kyle Costner (Brentwood)

100 Meter Dash: Elijah Dryer (Ravenwood)

1600 Meter Run: Taylor Vroon (Brentwood), Elias Sandifer (Brentwood), Davis Bove (Centennial)

4 x 100 Meter Relay: Ravenwood

400 Meter Dash: T.J. Sheffield (Independence), Solathus Johnson (Franklin)

300 Meter Hurdles: Kyle Costner (Brentwood)

800 Meter Run: Davis Bove (Centennial), Max Benson (Brentwood)

200 Meter Dash: Elijah Dryer (Ravenwood)

3200 Meter Run: Jackson Vroon (Brentwood)

4 x 400 Meter Relay: Franklin, Brentwood, Ravenwood

— Class A/AA –

Pole Vault: Bobby Willingham (CPA), Ryan Charles (CPA)

High Jump: Ryan Charles (CPA)

Discus Throw: Donald Johnson (Page)

4 x 800 Meter Relay: Page

110 Meter Hurdles: Michael McMahan (Page)

300 Meter Hurdles: Michael McMahan (Page)

800 Meter Run: Ben Pate (CPA)

3200 Meter Run: Colin Lamb (Page)

— Division II –

Pole Vault: Knox Perry (BA), Jack Bolton (BGA)

Long Jump: Thomas Ozburn (BA), Michael Archie (BA)

Triple Jump: Michael Archie (BA)

High Jump: Caleb Harris (BA), Tate Pierson (BA)

Shot Put: Jordan McCoy (BA), Thomas Gore (BA)

Discus Throw: Jordan McCoy (BA)

4 x 800 Meter Relay: BA

110 Meter Hurdles: Tate Pierson (BA), Michael Archie (BA), Eric Stoxstill-Diggs (FRA)

100 Meter Dash: Griffin Hodge (BA), Kenyon Garlington (BA), Hayden Stover (BA)

4×200 Meter Relay: BA

1600 Meter Run: Carter Cheeseman (BA), Eddie Lunn (BA), Matthew McMillan (BA)

4×100 Meter Relay: BA

300 Meter Hurdles: Tate Pierson (BA)

800 Meter Run: Sam Elwood (BA), Carter Cheeseman (BA)

200 Meter Dash: Kenyon Garlington (BA)

3200 Meter Run: Matthew McMillan (BA), George Payne (BA), Matthew Porter (BA)

4 x 400 Meter Relay: BA