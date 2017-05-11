A-Game property faces uncertain future

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Within two years, two developers have failed to establish a deal on buying the A-Game Sportsplex property, which is now back on the market as of early May.

Brookside Properties was in discussions and due diligence for almost a year to buy the former ice hockey part of the property for a price between $16 and $20 million, but the deal fell through last month. Brookside’s goal was to keep the property open as a sports facility.

Trigg Wilkes, owner of Franklin Fieldhouse, feels that the price is too high, and had a feeling that the recent deal attempts would not work out.

“I used to be a managing partner at A-Game,” said Wilkes. “Our plan was to merge those two into one business. We went through a six-month diligence period where we were unable to justify the amount of money that was being asked for that property.”

Wilkes said that the property has been on and off the market repeatedly ever since he moved on from managing it. (He purchased Franklin Fieldhouse three years ago). Last year in June, Brookside started its due diligence to buy the property and planned on continuing to operate it as Sportsplex. However, Al. Neyer attempted a deal first and the result of that situation may have complicated things for Brookside.

Al. Neyer had plans to turn the property into more of an office space, which resulted in SLG Management tearing out the hockey ice and getting rid of the other hockey equipment last year. Neyer wanted to transition the property into an office campus called The Cool Springs Technology Center Office complex, and use MARS Petcare to serve as an anchor.

According to Wilkes, Al. Neyer had the building under contract but pulled out because there were too many legal entanglements related deals with the Alliance Volleyball Club, Hockey Club and Hockey tournaments.

Neyer is now developing an office building on Mallory Lane.

When the deal did not work out, it left open space on one half of the building where the ice rink had been, although the volleyball and basketball courts are still intact on the other side.“It’s almost divisible into three equal parts,” said Wilkes. “The older portion’s wall had moisture damage, the floors are in bad shape, the hockey equipment had been torn out, and the bathroom facilities are destroyed.” The older half has a leaking roof and plumbing problems.

Wilkes said that the bad conditions could be making the price unreasonable.

“Right now the property is overpriced and the building is in really bad condition, especially the hockey side. If you’re trying to keep the property as it is, you’re not only going to pay that astronomical number, but you’ll also have $2 or $3 million worth of improvements just to get that side of the building into a normal state.”

The current situation makes it less likely that the property will remain a popular site for athletics and sports.

The property is listed for sale by Real Estate Broker Avison Young.