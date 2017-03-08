A HOMEGROWN TRADITION: Get those seeds started!

By AMY DISMUKES

CALLING ALL SEED STARTERS … It’s that time of year again!

For me, starting seeds goes hand-in- hand with seed collecting, another favorite hobby, so it’s no surprise that late February and early March is an exciting time of year.

At my house, gardening starts as we ring in the new year. The general goal is to have seed selected, ordered and in the fridge, patiently awaiting a dirt bath, ready to go when the time comes.

For me, selection is one MAJOR influence in starting seeds versus purchasing transplants. Many heirlooms and other desirables aren’t readily available as a transplant at the local nursery.

PRO. You can start a lot by seed. For weeks before ordering, I carefully select my seeds, a variety of herbs, heirloom vegetables, showy edibles that double as ornamentals, plants for my pollinators and hummingbirds, etc. The sky’s almost the limit. Root and cucurbit crops should be excluded from your early seed starting selection, as they do best when direct seeded into the ground, but can be ordered in combination to minimize packaging and shipping cost.

PRO. Growing by seed is also insanely economical. More for less; hence, you save money. Use what you need and store the rest away (in your fridge) for the future, share with a friend or even donate to your local seed exchange.

PRO. You’ll know exactly where your strong, healthy transplant came from, meaning you grew it so you know every detail, including the application of any amendment, fertilizer or chemical, etc.

PRO. Get a jump on the season … you will have transplants ready to go into the garden, versus beginning the season with seeds. Although your root veggies will get a slower start going in as seeds, they’ll be much happier and healthier.

CON. It takes a little space and effort. Seeds should be purchased from reputable dealers or seed catalogs, from seed libraries/exchanges or from friends who collect … we want high-quality, disease free seed that is viable and true-to- type. Check out the Seed Exchange at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin.

A loose, well drained and fine-textured seeding mix, with adequate organic matter, is recommended for successful germination and growth. Your mix should be free of insects, disease and weed seed … which is why we don’t use soil from the back yard … who knows what’s been in (or on) it. You can buy a mix or make your own (blends of pulverized peat and vermiculite or perlite (or both). I tend to prefer the vermiculite. It’s not as dusty. Be careful using moisture control mixes. They tend to have higher peat concentrations, thus hold a little too much water.

Any container will do as long as it has adequate draining. Seeding trays are great but so are egg cartons!

Choose your labeling method carefully. Hint: permanent marker applied to wood, such as a Popsicle stick, will bleed when watered. I like to use plastic plant tags. You can purchase tags or reuse old tags (those that come with purchased stock). Permanent sharpie, wax pencil … or even an old eye/lip liner pencil, which works great as an alternative for its pricier wax cousin, will work well on plastic.

Moisture, Temperature and Light are also requirements for successful seedling growth. Heat is important in the germination process as is moisture. Most interior night time temperatures are below what is required. Heat mats are a great tool, as is the top of your refrigerator. Just make sure to keep an eye out as babies begin to pop. Once germination occurs, too much heat can be detrimental to the sensitive tissue.

In terms of moisture, use your best judgement. Pre-germination, the soil should be moist but not wet. Spray bottles work well. After, make sure and water the line versus the plant itself … leaves and stems don’t take in water, roots do.

Knowing when to start your seeds is critical. The seed package should give you everything you need to know … so make sure and follow the detail. Don’t forget to factor in ‘days to germination’ with recommended seeding time growth time and deduct that from the install date.

The example below relates to tomatoes however the basic formula should lead you down the right path with any of your seed selections.

Example: seed (tomatoes) indoors, 5 to 7 weeks before frost date (May 8) factor in germination time, 6 to 10 days (~ 1 week), unless otherwise specified = approximately 8 weeks install day (May 8) – less 8 weeks = March 13.

In past days, April 15 was considered to be the last potential frost and the ‘get moving’ mark for gardeners. However, with our ever-changing climate, it’s now recommended to hold off until Mother’s Day. And in reality, it would be a crying shame should we lose babies – those we worked to keep alive and healthy – to a late frost … it’s happens.

After your seeds germinate, and the second set of true leaves have developed, you’ll want to transplant the seedling to a larger container, slightly larger than the last … and so on. You can fertilize at half the recommended rate, any time after the second full set of leaves appear, but not at time of transplant.

Make sure to acclimate your seedlings to the outdoors. Just like us, they can burn if suddenly exposed to extreme temperatures, when unaccustomed. About a week before you plan to install, take your plants outdoors. Start with an hour the first day, increasing each day. Within about a week of ‘hardening’, your little guys should be ready to go.

Happy Gardening!

“A Home Grown Tradition” is written by Amy Dismukes. Amy is the UT/ TSU Horticulture Extension Agent for Williamson County, Tenn., and is a graduate of Auburn University, where she received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts, a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture and a Master of Agriculture in Plant Pathology & Entomology. She provides educational training for both homeowner and commercial clientele regarding issues concerning horticulture, conducts site visits throughout the county to diagnose and resolve issues with insects, plant diseases, soil and weeds, and is a frequent guest speaker for professional, garden and horticultural associations and commercial pesticide workshops/conferences. She also coordinates the Williamson County Master Gardner Program. Please email any questions or concerns to Amy at ahomegrowntradition@gmail.com.

This column includes research-based recommendations from Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee. Extension is committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity and the diversity of its workforce. Educational programs serve all people regardless of race, color, age, sex, religion, disability, sexual orientation or national origin.