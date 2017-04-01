A Lizzie Borden ballet? It’s part of a diverse 2017-18 season

Nashville Ballet’s recently announced 2017-2018 performance season showcases a range of works, from the pinnacle of classical ballet to fearless contemporary works including shows inspired by the Lizzie Borden story and the 10th year of Nashville’s Nutcracker.

“Each year I’m continually reminded of the remarkable growth of our company and artists as I watch our dancers on stage,” Paul Vasterling, Nashville Ballet Artistic Director & CEO, said in a press release announcing the lineup. “My goal with each season is to curate a lineup that not only reflects that growth, but also challenges our dancers and audiences so we’re continually moving forward. That’s exactly what I see in this season — the next step for Nashville Ballet.”

Nashville Ballet 2017-2018 season tickets and tickets for groups of 10 or more go on sale to the public May 1 and can be purchased at www.nashvilleballet.com or by calling (615) 297-2966 x710. Tickets to individual performances go on sale July 1.

Nashville Ballet’s 2017-2018 will include:

The Sleeping Beauty

September 22-24, 2017

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

Choreography after Marius Petipa

Adaptation and Additional Choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Live Music Performed by the Nashville Symphony

Brimming with enchantment, romance and charm, Nashville Ballet’s season opener ushers in the triumphant return of beloved fairytale The Sleeping Beauty. Considered to be the most technically challenging piece of classical choreography for the ballerina since its debut in 1890, The Sleeping Beauty appeals to connoisseurs and novices alike. All ages will be swept away by the timeless tale of how the villainous Carabosse and noble Lilac Fairy cast dueling spells over Princess Aurora, which can only be broken by a dashing prince’s kiss.

Lizzie Borden with The Raven

October 26-28, 2017

TPAC’s Polk Theater

Lizzie Borden Choreography by Paul Vasterling

The Raven Choreography by Christopher Stuart

Did she or didn’t she? Viewers will judge for themselves when Lizzie Borden’s real-life double homicide case of 1892 hauntingly unfolds on stage this Halloween. Acquitted for the brutal axe murders of her father and stepmother, Lizzie Borden’s notorious courtroom trial remains one of the most controversial and sensationalized in American history. Nashville Ballet’s gripping interpretation takes audiences into the mind of the woman embroiled in the scandal to show that there may be more to the story than previously thought. The world premiere of The Raven explores Edgar Allan Poe’s dark poem by blending movement with a classical score and elements of spoken word.

Nashville’s Nutcracker: Celebrating 10 Years!

December 2-23, 2017

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

Concept, Story Treatment and Choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Live Music Performed by the Nashville Symphony

Celebrating 10 years of awe-inspiring magic and dazzling holiday cheer, Nashville’s Nutcracker will ring in the season with additional characters and all-new magical elements. A truly local production through and through with clever nods to the city’s sparkly past, Nashville’s Nutcracker epitomizes the holiday season in Music City.

Attitude: Light: The Holocaust and Humanity Project

February 9-11, 2018

TPAC’s Polk Theater

Choreography by Ballet Austin Artistic Director Stephen Mills

Music by Steve Reich, Evelyn Glennie, Michael Gordon, Arvo Pärt and Philip Glass

Pushing the boundaries of Nashville Ballet’s acclaimed Attitude series, Light: The Holocaust and Humanity Project offers a groundbreaking exploration of devastating loss, resiliency and, ultimately, the triumph of the human spirit. Following one Holocaust survivor’s journey as told through music and dance, Light offers a unique opportunity that only art can—to feel, better understand and reflect upon a piece of history that defies comprehension. The ballet illuminates the past to promote compassion, understanding and hope for our future. Community talk-back sessions will accompany this Nashville Ballet premiere, including Light choreographer Stephen Mills of Ballet Austin.

Family Day at the Ballet

April 15, 2018 from noon – 4 p.m.

Nashville Ballet

Choreography by Kimberly Ratcliffe

Music by Professor Emeritus at Belmont University School of Music Paul Goodwin

Imaginations run wild at Family Day at the Ballet! Make a day of it with an engaging afternoon created just with families in mind, including a children’s ballet performance of Aesop’s Fables, movement activities, arts and crafts, and more. Aesop’s Fables weaves together four wildly popular fables (The Tortoise and the Hare, The Fox and the Crow, The Wind and the Sun and The Ants and the Grasshopper) to impart a little wisdom to little ones. Families can experience all that Nashville Ballet has to offer with one ticket.

Modern Masters

May 4-6, 2018

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

Six Dances Choreography by Jiří Kylián; Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Ghosts Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon; Music by C.F. Kip Winger

Western Symphony Choreography by George Balanchine; Music by Hershy Kay

Live Music Performed by the Nashville Symphony

Modern Masters brings the work of three celebrated choreographers together for a hand-selected program that shines a spotlight on some of the most innovative, spectacularly grand dance that’s come out of the ballet world. Christopher Wheeldon’s Ghosts draws inspiration from a lyrical score by Grammy-nominated composer and Nashville resident C.F. Kip Winger (of American rock band Winger), while wit and charisma take center stage in Jiří Kylián’s Six Dances set to Mozart’s Six German Dances. George Balanchine’s masterwork Western Symphony caps off the evening with a rollicking journey to the rugged Old West. An enormous cast of cowboys and dance hall girls showcase Balanchine’s blend of highly demanding, spirited and playful choreography, illustrating why he’s known as the father of American ballet.

Emergence

June 1-3, 2018

Nashville Ballet

Music Curated in Creative Collaboration with The Bluebird Cafe

Nashville Ballet lifts the curtain on the creative process with its wildly popular Emergence series, inviting the public into its studio to experience a piece of art only weeks in the making. See what happens when up-and-coming choreographers are free to create with only a blank notebook in hand and no rules to follow—other than embracing their creative instincts. This season’s edition will feature a musical collaboration with The Bluebird Cafe, recreating the intimacy of the world-renowned listening room at Nashville Ballet. The Bluebird Cafe celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, and Emergence serves as the finale event of its yearlong celebration.

“All that is required from artists and audience members alike is an unbridled sense of adventure.” – John Pitcher, Nashville Scene (2015)

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director & CEO Paul Vasterling. Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 75,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through season performances and its Community Engagement programming. Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries and public elementary, middle and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class dance instruction to students age 2 to 70.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission, Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional private support provided by Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund, Caterpillar Financial, Dollar General Literacy Foundation, The HCA Foundation, Ingram Charitable Fund, Inc., The Mall at Green Hills, The Memorial Foundation, New York Choreographic Institute, Publix Super Market Charities, The Shubert Foundation, SunTrust Bank, other community partners and hundreds of generous individuals who provide ongoing annual support.