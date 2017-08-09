A teacher will be given a car at State of the Schools speech

WILLIAMSON, INC.

Williamson, Inc., the chamber of commerce and office of economic development in Williamson County, is partnering with Wholesale, Inc. to surprise one deserving teacher with a car at the end of the annual State of the Schools address next week.

The presentation starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.

With school funding as an ongoing limited resource, the Williamson County business community is being challenged this year to step up and meet the needs of Williamson County Schools, Franklin Special School District and area private/independent schools.

Williamson, Inc. reached out to all principals in the county to obtain their needed items, which largely consist of laptops and Chromebooks requested for each classroom. Other needs consist of field trip t-shirts, a cafeteria mural, funding for reading programs and tutoring, landscaping, picnic tables, and in-school volunteers. A complete list will be available at the luncheon and can be viewed here: http://www.williamsonchamber. com/see-need-meet-need-2017/.

“Our public, private and independent school ecosystem is our biggest economic driver,” Williamson, Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen said in a press release. “Our schools attract families and companies to relocate to Williamson County. If we want to keep our top performing school systems strong and continue to develop tomorrow’s business leaders, then we as the business community have a vested interest in ensuring they have resources.”

State of the Schools, presented by Vanderbilt Health, will convene public and private school educators, students and business leaders to hear a panel discussion with Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney, Franklin Special School District Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden, and Battle Ground Academy Head of School Will Kesler. They will answer questions related to their schools’ biggest challenges and successes, teacher retention, public-private collaborations, and college and career readiness. Largen will moderate the panel.

Students will have a strong presence at this year’s luncheon. Poplar Grove Middle and High School Choir will sing the national anthem. Students from Williamson County Schools will serve as table hosts while Battle Ground Academy ambassadors will be greeters. Technology programs will be on display by Franklin Road Academy’s Innovation Lab and WCS Career and Technical Education’s Mechatronics Program.

Tickets for the luncheon are $40 for Williamson, Inc. members and $60 for non-members. Register at www.williamsonchamber.com. For more information, contact Griffin Wilcoxon at griffin@williamsonchamber.com or call 615-771-1912.