About 2,900 public school seniors expected to graduate this month

By A.J. DUGGER III

High school graduation season is upon us, with Spring Hill High School kicking off the ceremonies next week in Maury County, and Williamson High Schools lining up the following week.

Approximately 2,900 seniors are graduating in May 2017, according to figures from Williamson County Schools.

“Each school’s graduation celebration is unique to that school’s personality. No matter what school, it is a true celebration of the accomplishment of these students,” said Carol Birdsong, communications director for Williamson County Schools.

The graduation times and locations are as follows:

Spring Hill High School in Maury County graduates at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Spring Hill High School gymnasium.

Franklin High School graduates at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at David Lipscomb University – Allen Arena.

Summit High School graduates at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Fairview High School graduates at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Renaissance High School graduates at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26 at Williamson County Community Theater.

Centennial High School graduates at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 at David Lipscomb University – Allen Arena.

Brentwood High School graduates at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the David Lipscomb University – Allen Arena.

Independence High School graduates at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Ravenwood High School graduates at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Belmont University – Curb Center.

Page High School graduates at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

For more information visit www.wcs.edu/infocus.