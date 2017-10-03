Academy Park offers free yoga, music and art during Franklin Art Scene

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

During the monthly Franklin Art Scene on Oct. 6, the Williamson County Enrichment Center and Performing Arts Center at 110 Everbright Ave. will feature free yoga on the lawn, live music and two art exhibits.

Bring a mat and join the fun at yoga on the lawn from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. No experience is necessary to enjoy stretching and posing with instructor Stephanie Moore.

Inside the Williamson County Enrichment Center, you can enjoy the work of Samantha Nolloth, an accomplished and well-travelled muralist and plein air painter. In the adjoining Performing Arts Center, browse works by Wendy Franklin that bring color and texture together in a way that makes people happy.

In the courtyard, enjoy a musical performance by Savannah Meinert.

The Franklin Art Scene is a free monthly event, open to the public. Free trolley rides shuttle attendees between stops (www.downtownfranklintn.com).