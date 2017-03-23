The future of hospitals, healthcare discussed at meeting for industry executives

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The relationship between hospital design, changing medical technology and patients’ health was the main subject of a Thursday meeting of the American College of Healthcare Executives of Middle Tennessee.

The discussion, “Building the Hospital of Tomorrow: Rehabilitate, Renovate, or Replace,” at the Tennessee Hospital Association in Brentwood featured speakers from within the industry as well as design and architectural consultants that work closely with healthcare companies on building projects. All agreed that the industry will likely undergo dramatic change in years to come, and all spoke of different ways healthcare leaders can prepare for that change in an attempt to achieve better outcomes for their businesses and their patients.

James Bearden, the chairman emeritus and executive vice president of architecture and design firm Gresham Smith and Partners, got things started Thursday by giving an opening address that delved into the decision making process of healthcare executives. He said executives need to find a range of individuals whose different strengths combined to suit the challenges unique to a given project.

“My challenge really is…think about the broader aspects of what’s going in health care and what is that sweet spot we need, or who are the people who we need sitting at the table” when big decisions are made, Bearden said.

One criticism he had about the way some industry leaders make decisions today has to do with their not looking to the future enough.

“What I think we’re doing so many times right now is, our hair’s on fire, we’re trying to deal with things that are right now,” he said. “We’re looking at how we’re taking care of something very important, but … how much time are we spending on something that’s more long term? We didn’t get here in a day and we’re not gonna fix it in a day.”

That view was shared by Greg Stein, vice president of design and construction at HCA. He thinks healthcare leaders need to be focused more on anticipating and preparing for future problems, instead of just dealing with immediate ones.

“We’re a very conformist society,” he said. “We’re very distracted by the next shiny object. So I would tell you that there’s not enough people in health care focused on the future. We’re all very happy to sit on the status quo. That concerns me.”

This is where design can come in. As he and other panelists explained, in a discussion moderated by Rob Barrick, chief executive officer and chairman at Smith Seckman and Reid, Inc., innovations in design allow healthcare leaders to adapt to changing times and tastes.

“Whether or not we have a desire to change, we have to change because our consumer is demanding it,” Lee Ann Benson, the vice president of pediatric network development at Monroe Carell, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, said.

As an example, she mentioned an expansion currently underway at her hospital took into account patients’ and their families’ views in the design process.

“If you look at our rooms in our facility…every aspect of that facility was influenced with a patient in mind, and with a family in mind,” she said. “I do think that that overall impacts the quality of care.”

“For example, all of our rooms in our expansion are going to have the ability for a family member to spend the night there in that room with that patient,” she said.

Doctors know that children get better when they have their support system with them, Benson said.

“It is more than just the medication or the diagnosis or the care pathway that we put that child on, it’s really how do we create an environment, a space that supports” that child, she said.

The idea that people other than executives and design consultants should have a say in something as fundamental as the planning process for new construction is a theme also picked up by Debbie Gregory, the senior clinical consultant at Smith Seckman and Reid, Inc. She used to be a nurse, but entered the field of design about 15 years ago.

In her view, the people actually dealing with patients and inhabiting the physical spaces drawn up by design teams should play an important role “at the table.”

“One of those seats at the table I hope is a very educated and savvy nurse,” she said, of her ideal design process.

Of course, designs have to keep up with the times, and the future was a constant topic of conversation throughout the meeting, specifically the question of how healthcare delivery systems and brick-and-mortar hospitals are likely to change in the coming years and decades.

Some of the trends are already apparent now. Benson, for instance, mentioned the rising popularity of telemedicine, where patients can receive diagnoses remotely via smartphone. As far as physical hospitals, she guessed that they would serve a reduced role in the future, as more and more outpatient services were offered.

“I would say you’re probably gonna walk into an intensive care unit,” she said, when asked what a patient could expect when entering a hospital in the year 2050. “With so much care moving to the outpatient setting and managing of chronic conditions in an outpatient setting, that really the child or patient that’s gonna be hospitalized is going to be in an intensive care unit.”

Bearden questioned how popular physical hospitals would be at all in years to come.

“I will be bold enough to say there will be fewer buildings in the future,” he said. “And the ones that are done will be specialty, but even in the specialty areas … it will be serving more than one function over the life of a building.”

He said the hospitals that will remain would likely be quite different in design than most now. He mentioned the Vanderbilt Health One Hundred Oaks space—housed in a former mall—as a possible model for the future.

“I think it’ll be blended into our overall environments in our communities,” he said. “Where you can walk in the door like at One Hundred Oaks where it looks like a retail setting or a commercial setting …We’ll be so blended by then that intensive care will not be so intensive in appearance but it’ll still be diagnostically capable.”

Perhaps most radically, Gregory wondered if people would ever need to even leave their house to get the care they needed.

“It’s gonna be on our smartphone,” she said. “I don’t know exactly what that’ll look like, but I believe everything that we want to know about our healthcare … we’re gonna be looking at our smartphone, as opposed to a building, a doctor or a practitioner.”

Whatever the future brings, panelists agreed it would be better if healthcare leaders do their best to be ready for it.

“The decisions that we make today, we can rest easy on the status quo or we can decide to do things as providers and service providers to the healthcare companies that make the world a better place 20 years from now,” Stein said.

The American College of Healthcare Executives of Middle Tennessee was formed in 2005 as a new branch of the national ACHE organization. According to its website, its main purpose is “to advance the foundational structure of healthcare administration as a profession, provide continuing education to healthcare professionals, and with the assistance of ACHE, increase the purposeful development and mentorship of future healthcare leaders.”