Act Too brings school version of Les Miserables to Franklin Theater

Three different casts of student actors will be performing Les Misérables School Edition at Franklin Theatre on Saturday and Sunday in matinee and evening presentations.

Winner of more than 100 international awards and seen by over 65 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is an epic and uplifting story about the survival of the human spirit. Now adapted for high school performers, Les Misérables School Edition features memorable music and characters.

The story takes place in 19th century France, as Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean’s adopted daughter.

The show is presented at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $13 to $25, and can be purchased HERE