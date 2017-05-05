Activists in Franklin take aim at new Health Care Act

BY A.J. DUGGER III

On Friday, Jars of Clay Lead Singer Dan Haseltine, Country Music artist Michael Ricks, and Kristen Grimm held a press conference at The Natchez Social Community Center to voice their concerns over the American Health Care Act, and to criticize U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn for supporting it.

“Yesterday, Congressional Rep. Marsha Blackburn voted for a merciless act,” Kristen Grimm said.

Medicaid provides coverage for low-income people.

“Medicaid brings mercy to over 75 million Americans,” Grimm said. “1.5 million vulnerable Tennesseans rely on TennCare for their healthcare needs, and TennCare relies on the funding of Medicaid. Over half of our beloved children in Tennessee rely on TennCare for their healthcare needs. 7,271 children in Williamson county rely on TennCare.

“I stand before you as the mother of one of the bravest people I know. Our son will soon have his twentieth surgery. Our family definitely understands the needs for merciful health care laws. Medicaid brings mercy to millions of Americans. Our administration has waged a war on the sick and the poor.”

A statement from Blackburn, however, characterized the Medicaid changes as a long-overdue modernization of the program.

“The AHCA will transition Medicaid back to the states so that they can better serve the patients most in need. It prohibits states from expanding into the current broken Medicaid system. It maximizes state flexibility. It gives states the choice between a per capita allotment or a traditional block grant and provides the option for states to implement work requirements for Medicaid recipients.”

Blackburn said the changes will focus Medicaid more sharply.

“The focus is re-directing able-bodied patients to private health care so that Medicaid can be refocused on helping the most vulnerable,” her statement said.

When news of the bill’s passage broke on Thursday, Mary Mancini, chairperson of the Tennessee Democratic Party, issued a statement that was distributed at the press event in Franklin: “What we do know of their bill is that it does not protect people with pre-existing conditions, it will drive costs up, and at least 24 million are at risk of losing their coverage.”

Franklin musician Ricks said he looks at the issue from a spiritual perspective.

“Truth and what’s right is not carried by a liberal or conservative label,” Ricks said. “We have to look at what’s right and what represents Jesus Christ. Jesus wouldn’t support either party. There’s no balance. He would say ‘I am the way, the truth and the light. Just do what’s right. Do what’s honorable.’”

Haseltine also spoke at the press conference.

“The poor and the sick lead us in generosity,” Haseltine said. “I sat with a man once in the final stages of cancer and he wanted to make sure I had something to drink that day.”

This incident touched Haseltine, and he said it showed him that those in turmoil sometimes have the biggest hearts.

Concern over poverty is also an issue, as Williamson is one of the richest counties in Tennessee, but there is still poverty. There are very few low-income housing options, and the median price of a house is $500,000. The median cost of rent is $1,500 a month. 300 children in public schools have been classified as homeless.

Mancini’s statement said that the new bill was not scored by the Congressional Budget Office, so some of the effects are unclear, but said the previous iteration of the bill, that failed to get enough votes this past March, would cut healthcare coverage 24 million Americans.

Blackburn’s statement refuted that.

“Rumors have flowed that 24 million people will be kicked off health care. That is simply not true. That estimate failed to take into account other planned legislative and administrative actions, which will help bring down costs and expand coverage.”