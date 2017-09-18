Nashville addiction specialist fights stigma around drug abuse

By LANDON WOODROOF

Meet John Mabry. He is clean-cut and well-spoken. He has held several jobs in corporate America, and currently travels around Middle Tennessee giving speeches to school groups, businesses and other organizations. He lives in a nice neighborhood in Franklin.

In many ways, Mabry’s life is typical of countless other professionals raising families in Middle Tennessee. That remains true even when you consider his long battles with addiction.

“I’m the face of addiction,” he said. “An upper middle class American in the suburbs…with a wife and three kids, and I struggle with addiction, and it’s okay.”

For the last couple of years, Mabry has worked at Addiction Campuses, a “one stop shop” organization, as he described it, that helps individuals and families come to terms with and obtain freedom from their addictions. Mabry credits the organization with turning his life around after years of substance abuse that grew out of traumatic incidents in his life.

As Director of Public Outreach for Addiction Campuses, Mabry shares his own insights into the nature of addiction with audiences in the hopes that his story will inspire others to seek treatment. He also hosts a weekly podcast about addiction, called High Sobriety.

“It comes down to stigma,” Mabry said. That is the number one thing that prevents addicts from getting help, in Mabry’s view. Stigma is also one of the main topics of discussion that he addresses with students at places like Ravenwood High School or local businesses as part of Tennessee’s Drug Free Workplace Program.

Stigma can especially be an issue in well-to-do areas like Williamson County, where drug use might not be as visible as in other places.

Mabry wants to try to change this dynamic by separating addiction from the deep sense of shame that keeps so many addicts silent.

“If somebody has cancer, cancer is a disease, so is substance abuse disorder,” he said. “It’s a disease of the brain. It’s a chronic disease, and it’s progressive and, like cancer, if you don’t treat it, it gets worse, and it can kill you. If not physically then emotionally and spiritually if you don’t treat it.”

“With addiction in our community, it’s like we’ll just deal with it behind the scenes,” he said. “Nobody needs to know whats’ going on until it’s too late, and they show up at the funeral.”

This is a lesson that Mabry has learned all too well in his personal life. Mabry has suffered several personal tragedies that have fed his propensity for addiction. At the age of 22, Mabry was in a serious car accident. His friend died in the crash, while Mabry lost a leg.

This experience marked the beginning of Mabry’s serious drug problems.

“I was so insecure, and I was so fearful,” he said. “When the car accident happened, and I got pain pills in my system, it was on. For the first time, I felt like I could cope with the world around me.”

Mabry eventually found that the loss of his leg actually gave him an opening in Hollywood, and he secured work as a technical advisor and body double on television shows that featured characters who lost limbs. He even did some acting, landing a bit part in the hit film, “Superbad.”

He started partying with celebrities at places like the Playboy Mansion. He figured he would ride the Hollywood thing out as far as it would take him, but then another calamity shook his world. Mabry discovered his brother died from a cocaine overdose.

“That’s when the wheels really started coming off,” he said.

As Mabry sees it, his brother was a victim of more than just drugs.

“The cocaine didn’t kill my brother,” he said. “It was the stigma. We didn’t want to talk about it.”

Mabry and his wife moved to the Nashville area about eight years ago. He started working for Dave Ramsey, but lost his job due to his substance abuse. It was a wake up call.

“I realized this thing is bigger than me, and if I can’t even survive at an organization like Dave’s, I must have a problem,” he said.

Mabry sought help in 2011 and went to seven inpatient and outpatient facilities over the next couple of years. He eventually found his way to an Addiction Campuses location outside Dallas around two years ago. This time, the treatment stuck.

“It was the people on staff,” he said. “Within two days, everybody knew me by first name.”

After he got done with treatment, Mabry went to the Addiction Campuses headquarters in Nashville and basically just said he was new to recovery and wanted to work for them. He’s been there ever since.

In addition to telling his own life story, a lot of what Mabry focuses on in his talks has to do with opioids.

“Opioids is the big topic of discussion,” he said. “Seventy-five percent of people on heroin start off taking prescription pain pills.”

That is a big part of why the drugs are so dangerous. Addiction can start with legitimate medical instructions and then devolve into street drug abuse, where you either by cheap heroin or are “getting pills made by some guy in a barn or the trunk of his car who’s not a pharmacist,” Mabry said.

The problem is especially severe in Tennessee. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016 Tennessee had the third-highest rate of opioid prescriptions in the country, behind only Alabama and Arkansas.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Mabry will take part in a live roundtable discussion on FOX 17 news on the subject. “Town Hall: The battle against opioids” will air from 6 to 7 p.m. and will feature Mabry, along with Metro Police Chief Mike Alexander and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, who recently lost her son, Max, to an opioid overdose.

More than anything, Mabry hopes that his work can give addicts the courage to take action.

“The main goal is just to get people to come out and if you’re struggling with something, it’s okay not to be okay,” he said.