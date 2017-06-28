“Adopt” a storm drain: Clean water starts here

Nashville Clean Water Partnership, which has sponsored waterway cleanup projects with volunteers tramping through stream beds removing trash and debris, is hoping a new program will reduce the need for those labor intensive expeditions.

The group is urging area residents to take responsibility for an individual storm drain, and try to minimize the litter and leaves that go into it.

With a smart phone, laptop or desktop computer, volunteers can “adopt” location-specific storm water inlets and catch basins based on where they live, work or play, and thereby commit to protect them from debris and other clean water concerns. Nashville Clean Water Project created the program, while local technologist Greg Rhinehart engineered the accompanying GIS-enabled technology platform with help from Metro Water Services.

With almost 44,000 unique city locations mapped interactively, including 2,700 in the greater Brentwood area, Nashville’s Storm Drain Adoption Program launched this week to connect citizens with environmental stewardship opportunities yards from their door.

“The clean water cause is now as close as the end of your driveway or street,” said Mark Thien, executive director of the nonprofit Nashville Clean Water Project. Adoption are available at www.NashvilleH2o.org/adopt or via Hands on Nashville (HON.org).

Information reported by volunteers about the drains can be used by Metro and Nashville Clean Water Project to address location-specific issues such as localized flooding, illegal dumping, chronic pollution, damaged grates, erosion issues from nearby construction sites and more.

“Many storm drains in Nashville have debris and litter that shouldn’t be there,” said Michael Hunt, Metro Water Service’s storm water manager. “Storm drains lead directly to rivers and streams, so programs that serve to remove or prevent materials from routing to our storm drains are instrumental in reducing waterway pollution and localized flooding of our streets.”

With each rainfall, plastic bottles and cups, polystyrene, and various other floatables and pollutants wash into local waterways via storm drains. Volunteers are asked to remove — to the degree it is safe to do so — what shouldn’t be there and discard the light debris in their residential or commercial trash can, then report their findings via electronic link.

“The Storm Drain Adoption Program is a chance for people to make a difference right outside of their front doors,” said Lori Shinton, president and CEO of Hands On Nashville, a project partner. “Every act of service benefits the Nashville community – whether someone can spend 10 minutes or 10 hours on a project.”