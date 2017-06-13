“Adulting 101” program to teach basics of grown-up life at Brentwood Library

By LANDON WOODROOF

If you know someone who has a little growing up to do or are one of those people yourself, the Brentwood Library’s upcoming Adulting 101 program series could be just the thing to get you checking your own oil, grocery shopping responsibly and generally acting like an actual grown-up.

The first session of the series will be held this Thursday, June 15 at 6: 30 p.m. and will focus on basic car maintenance tips as well as advice on resume writing and interviewing. Rhea Little, Brentwood city commissioner and owner of Rhea Little Tire & Auto Repair, will handle the car portion of the program. Katie Creecy, the Brentwood Library’s head of reference services, will cover the job-seeking advice.

Further programs follow at the same time on Thursday, June 29, Monday, July 10 and Monday, July 24. Like the first session, these will each consist of a presentation on two topics. Those topics range from everything you need to know before buying a pet, to successful couponing, to health insurance information.

Brigid Day, the Brentwood Library’s adult program coordinator, said that the idea for the Adulting 101 series came from another library.

“It’s something we had seen another library do, and they had had a great response, and we thought, That sounds like fun,” Day said. “I’m all about what sounds like fun and what could really benefit the public.”

Day said she personally could have benefitted from classes like this when she was younger. After all, guidance given by parents can oftentimes be dismissed by teenager or young adults. However, “if a mechanic tells you these are the things you need to do to your car, you’re more likely to listen,” Day said. The event organizers hope the same can be said for advice offered by experts in other fields, such as finance, as well.

Day is so enthused about the program that she is actually leading one of the presentations. Hers is titled “Odds and Ends.” It covers all sorts of random information such as how to replace fuses in cars and how often you should change the air filters in your home.

The air filters are the perfect example of things that need to be done but you might not know about “if you’ve had a landlord do it or your parents do it and all of a sudden it’s your first house,” as Day put it.

Similarly, a class on time management skills could prove valuable to college students caught unawares by the boundless freedom of a flexible schedule.

“You’ve been on a schedule your whole life, and now you’re on your own, and there’s no one to tell you to go to class or when to do weekly grocery shopping,” Day explained.

Here is a list of scheduled programs as well as the topics featured for each. A registration link is included in each one.

Thursday, June 15 – Basic Car Maintenance and Resume/Interview Tips

Thursday, June 29 – Financial Know How and Odds and Ends

Monday, July 10 – Grocery Shopping, Couponing, and Basic cCoking and All You Need to Know About Adopting Pets

Monday, July 24 – Health Insurance and Basic Time Management

Questions about the program can be directed to Brigid Day at brigid.day@brentwoodtn.gov