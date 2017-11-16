Advice for putting your home on the market during the holidays

The holiday season typically coincides with a slow real estate market.

But Nashville Realtor Richard Bryan, of Fridrich & Clark Realty, says slow market does not mean no market.

“There are still ways to better ensure a home sale during this time of year,” Bryan said “Additionally, a lot of sellers take their homes off the market during the holidays so there is less inventory to choose from, which brings in serious buyers.”

In order to help people sell their homes during the holidays, Bryan, who has 27 years of residential sales experience, lists the following three tips:

No. 1: Leave decorations up. “Your home will feel more welcoming and festive by leaving your decorations up,” noted Bryan. “However, keep the decorations simple and tasteful. When you decorate your home, it shows that you care for your home.”

No. 2: Strategically stage the home. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), taking the extra step to stage a home can make a difference in how a buyer values it and the price a seller might get for it. “Strategic staging will help your house stand out as the most desirable home in the area,” added Bryan.

No. 3: Control showings. It’s important as a seller to keep in mind that it is perfectly acceptable to control showings. “If you have company coming into town or need a day or two to prepare for the arrival of your company, you can limit your showings, require an hour or two-hour notice, or block out a set time frame,” concluded Bryan. “Most buyers understand and will be more flexible during this time of the year.”

Bryan is an Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Residential Specialist, Certified New Home Sales Professional, Green Designation, Graduate, REALTOR Institute, Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource, Senior Real Estate Specialist and Seller Representative Specialist. For more information, please call (615) 327-4800, or visit www.richardfbryan.com.