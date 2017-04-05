Affair of the Hat welcomes spring

Spring horse racing season also ushers in hat season in this area.

In celebration of the spring tradition, the 15th annual Affair of the Hat was held at Stacey Rhodes Boutique on Thursday, March 30.

The annual event brings out area hat-lovers who enjoy perusing the latest designs by Carol Carr Millinery of Palm Beach, Fla. Each hat sold at the boutique through May 13 , the date of this year’s Iroquois Steeplechase, will benefit the T J Martell Foundation. The Affair of the Hat is always a popular party at Stacey Rhodes Boutique, and this year was the largest gathering to date.

Co-chairs Christiev Alphin and Whitney Daane were excited to be part of this year’s event.

“Stacey and Carol have been championing TJ Martell with this unique event for the past 14 years,” Daane said. “The hats are amazing one of a kind creations and so special … it’s the perfect marriage of fashion and philanthropy, and I am thrilled to be a part of the festivities again this year!”

Be sure to stop by the Boutique before horse-racing season begins to find the perfect hat for your spring party.