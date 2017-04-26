African American women share their stories at Franklin Masonic Hall

The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall was silent Wednesday night as the crowd listened intently to the stories and achievements of unrecognized African American women of Franklin during the event entitled, “Our History Speaks.”

The women were profiled in a book called “Raining In The House And Leaking Outdoors,” by local African American Historian Thelma Battle.

“I couldn’t have done this without being spiritually led by God,” Battle told the audience. “Once upon a time, young people had a reverence to elderly people and respected them. A few years ago, I realized they were losing that respect. There were so many elderly women during my time who reached out to young people. People looked up to these elderly women. Some of these women had amazing achievements.” She added, “I had inspiration to reach out and discover these African American women.”

During the 1990s, Battle interviewed and photographed nearly 100 women, all of whom were over the age of 65. She admits she is not a professional photographer, but something led her to capture these women in raw, honest photography.

In 2010, ten years before publishing the book, many of the women began to slowly pass away. That’s when Battle decided to begin quickly documenting her findings into a book.

The women discussed Wednesday night had individual successes that laid the groundwork for their family legacies. Dinah Lee Smith created her own graduation dress and later used those skills to sew clothing as a seamstress. Rosie Lee Brice Mayberry worked at a dry cleaners on 7th Avenue and made $100 a week during a time when that was unheard of.

The women in the book were each born between the late 1800s and the 1930s. As a result, they lived during tough periods such as World War 1 (1914-1918), The Great Migration (1916-1970) and The Great Depression (1929-1939). The Great Migration and Great Depression were perhaps the most troubling for African Americans. They had to travel north and to the mid-west for jobs and during the Great Depression, half of the African Americans living in the United States were out of work.

Some of the legendary ladies of Franklin were in attendance and elated at the response. “Oh my goodness this is wonderful,” said Grennette Hughes. “I just love everybody, whether they love me or not.”

Hughes was also excited due to her upcoming birthday on May 9, where she will reach her 88th year. When asked how she lived to see her age, she said to “eat healthy and take care our your body, and you’ll see 88, too.”

Using documented interviews and photos, vice mayor Pearl Bransford educated the crowd on the lives of these legendary women.

“As many of you know, we have made a business of our local history. As a city and as a community we also have a rich local history in people. Some of your female residents did great things. They kept families together, functioning without fanfare. Let’s reflect these women who were born here, grew up here, worked here, loved it here, or died here.”

After hearing the stories from Bransford, audience members wanted more information about the book, which is currently out of print. Battle, however, explained that the books will become printed again if inquiries continue to increase.

“These women are pioneers and trailblazers,” said Bransford. “They are the shoulders that we stand on today.”