After school start times pushed back, district will gather feedback

By WCS InFOCUS

Williamson County Schools has a new email address for residents who want to send feedback regarding school start times.

Beginning this week, parents may email to express their thoughts regarding the changes to school start times.

“I will be collecting the information we receive for the first nine weeks of the school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney. “I will then assess the feedback and share it with the School Board.”

School start times for the 2017-18 school year were pushed back approximately 20 minutes for all schools in response to concerns about the research indicating social and emotional benefits in allowing adolescents to sleep later.

The first nine week grading period will come to an end Tuesday, Oct. 10.