After three worker deaths in 2016, TDOT starts new safety campaign

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Following the deaths of three highway workers in 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation launched a new safety campaign this week asking motorists to Work with Us: move over and slow down for highway workers.

“Last year was absolutely tragic for our TDOT family; three hard-working employees were struck and killed by passing motorists,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “Something has to change. We have hundreds of employees across the state out on our highways each day, trying to improve the lives of Tennesseans. They deserve to make it home to their families. We need motorists in Tennessee to work with us by moving over and slowing down when you see TDOT workers or first responders working along our interstates and state routes.”

TDOT held a ceremony on Apr. 5 at the Smith County Welcome Center where J.R. Rogers’ name was unveiled on TDOT’s fallen worker memorial monument. J.R., a HELP truck operator in Nashville, was the third TDOT worker killed in the line of duty in 2016.

As a show of support to J.R.’s family and all TDOT workers, prominent buildings and structures in Tennessee have been lit in orange this week, including the Tennessee State Capitol, the Metro Courthouse, the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, and Big River Crossing in Memphis.

Work zone safety messages are also being displayed on TDOT’s overhead Dynamic Message Signs on interstates in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville. There are also special displays across the state to honor the 112 TDOT workers lost in the line of duty since 1948. The locations of the displays are as follows:

I-640 near mile marker 8, Knoxville

I-75 Exit 9, Chattanooga

I-40/I-65 split near Demonbreun, Nashville

300 Benchmark Place, Jackson (TDOT Regional Office)

TDOT has produced a dramatic public service announcement to raise awareness of the dangers facing highway workers: