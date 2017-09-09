Agritourism, u-picks, produce stands shift into high gear with harvest time

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

A trip to the pumpkin patch has become standard fare for autumn loving locals, and this year it’s worth looking around for more than great gourds.

Many farmers are expanding options for consumers to learn how and where food and home goods are grown or made.

For example, in addition to dairy and creamery tours, Noble Springs Dairy, 3144 Blazer Road Franklin, TN 37064, hosts farm festivals every Saturday from Sept. 16 through Oct. 28. Their celebrations include pumpkin picking, food trucks at their picnic area, a bounce house and petting zoo.

Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN, 37135, offers fresh-picked peaches and apples, homegrown produce, orchard fresh jams, preserves and ciders, local honey, cage free brown eggs, school tours and field trips.

And there is fall decor, including pumpkins (assorted pumpkin varieties & sizes), gourds, straw, Indian corn, corn stalks, crafts, mums, honey, and other fall harvest items at farms like Walden Pumpkin Farm, 8653 Rocky Fork Road, Smyrna, TN, 37167.

Kirkview Farm, 8271 Horton Highway, College Grove, TN, 37046, offers (in season) apples, blackberries, blueberries, cantaloupes, honey dew, watermelons, peaches, plums, strawberries, beans, beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, collards, corn, cucumbers, eggplants, herbs, kale, lettuce, mustard greens, okra, onions, peas, peppers, potatoes, pumpkins, radishes, spinach, squash, winter squash, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, turnip greens, turnips.

Most agritourism farms, like Gentry’s Farm, 1974 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, TN, 37064, still offer farm favorites like wagon rides, petting zoos, pony rides, all kinds of fall décor, and pumpkin picking.

And, though it still is a bit early, there are the corn mazes, such as Ring Farm, 2628 Greensmill Road, Columbia, TN, 38401, and Rippavilla Amazing Maze, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN, 37174.

Find fall farm activities and products with the Pick Tennessee mobile app or online at www.PickTnProducts.org. Most on-farm activities depend on good weather, so call ahead and check the farm’s social media posts before traveling.

Pick Tennessee is the farmer to consumer service of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and offers farm, farmers market, and farm product directories as well as seasonal recipes. Follow Pick Tennessee on social media.