“Cool the School” campaign seeks to bring air conditioning to Historic Nolensville School

By LANDON WOODROOF

For eight months or so out of the year the gymnasium at the Nolensville Historic School is the scene of a steady stream of community events. Anniversaries, wedding parties, birthday parties, fish fries, sales and more are held there.

Around June, though, the pace tends to drop off. A church continues to hold services there in the morning and a few other things are scheduled, but far less so than other times of the year.

The huge metal fans that sat on either end of the gymnasium on Tuesday hint at the reason why. While the gymnasium is heated in the winter months and pleasant in the spring and fall, it can be a sweltering hotbox in the summer. As a result, many people avoid booking events there until the weather cools down again.

The Nolensville Historical Society recently started an effort to solve this problem. Their “Cool the School Campaign” seeks to outfit the historic school’s gymnasium with a piece of technology it has gone nearly 70 years without: air-conditioning. The society has set a $50,000 goal for their fundraising campaign, which members say should be enough or very close to enough to cover the cost of the air conditioning system.

“We’re trying to raise $50,000 to Cool the School,” NHS member Julia Ozburn said Tuesday, before slightly amending her statement. “It’s really trying to cool the gymnasium.”

“But that doesn’t rhyme,” Greg Bruss, an NHS member in charge of booking events at the gymnasium, said with a smile.

NHS President Carroll Moore said it’s not about the extra revenue that would come from more rentals over the summer, he said, but about giving the Nolensville community the opportunity to fully use the space the whole year round.

“We need to get this air conditioning for the benefit of the community so they can have a place for all these events they want to put on,” he said. Later he added, “We’re the only facility in Nolensville that can provide this space.”

The Nolensville Historical Society was formed in 2002. The society got involved with the historic school in 2009, when the school was slated for demolition due to disrepair. Eventually, the society took over the lease for the property and, beginning in 2013, helped raise money and volunteers to undertake extensive renovations.

The sagging wooden floor in the gym was replaced, a handicap accessible bathroom was installed and the portion of the building which houses the historical society museum was equipped with air conditioning.

The society has paid for more renovations recently, including $12,000 for a new roof. In fact, the society pays for all expenses related to the operation of the historic school.

“We pay for all the light, all the heat, all the water, all the cleaning,” Bruss said. In addition, the society pays the salary of the Historic School Museum’s director, who curates exhibits and gives tours. All of the money that the NHS raises from renting out the gymnasium goes right back into the school.

Although this particular campaign is for the gymnasium portion of the building, society members see all of the work done at the historic school as being interconnected. Even if a child comes to the gym to play basketball, for instance, they are still taking part in an event at a place rich with local history. After all, the gymnasium was constructed in 1948 out of the bricks of a World War II military building.

Ozburn has deep family ties to the school through her husband’s side of the family. It is important to her that the historic school and gym be available to the public as much as possible.

“It’s part of my children’s legacy,” she said. “I just feel like I need to be a part of that and help preserve the history. And I think it adds such character in a town to have an older structure. You need an old and a new.”

Both she and Bruss and Moore credited one longtime Nolensville community member, Pete Mosley, for getting the fundraiser off the ground.

“Pete Mosley has been the sparkplug through the years,” Moore said.

“We wouldn’t even be doing this fundraising if it wasn’t for him,” Bruss said.

The NHS is now taking bids on the air conditioning project. Bruss said the society had received three so far, but was open to accepting more “right up until the time we’re ready to make a decision.”

In the coming weeks, Moore said the society was going to approach local businesses about contributing.

The plan is to “talk with them and explain to them this is a good thing for your business as well as good for Nolensville,” Moore said. “It’s good for the kids here in Nolensville. It’s beneficial for everybody I think.”

Individual donors have a number of different donation levels to choose from, ranging from “Friend” for a $100 donation to “Benefactor” with a $5,000 donation.

You can donate by making a check out to the Nolensville Historical Society with a subject line “Cool the School” and mailing it to the school at 7248 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. Donations of $100 or greater can also be made online here.

The NHS hopes to have reached its goal by the end of September.