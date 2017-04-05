Al. Neyer breaks ground on Cool Springs project Mallory Green

Commercial real estate developer and design-builder Al. Neyer announced Wednesday the official start of construction of Mallory Green, a five-story, Class A office development at the corner of Mallory Lane and Spring Creek Drive, near CarMax.

Al. Neyer is developing the project with partner New York Life.

“Mallory Green is a perfect example of what the Al. Neyer team can accomplish,” president and CEO, Al. Neyer Molly North said. “The Cool Springs area is one of the tightest office markets in the country, and yet our team searched the area and found an opportunity where we could combine Class A office space in surroundings that will include protected green space and walkability that leading office users expect. We believe Mallory Green will serve as a new standard for developers delivering office space in Middle Tennessee.”

The five-story office will feature floor-to-ceiling glass and an open floor plan, giving the project a spacious feeling and abundance of natural light. The project includes approximately 911 surface parking spaces and 85 reserved spaces beneath the office building. The development will include protected greenspace with a rolling stream and walking paths that will offer convenient access to more than 45 nearby restaurant and retail venues. The site will include two business-class hotels that are being developed separately by Dakota Legacy Group.

Mallory Green is in close proximity to Interstate 65, offering office users and hotel guests a drive of around 20 minutes or less to points including Downtown Nashville, Nashville International Airport, and Brentwood.

Right now, the overall vacancy rate in Cool Springs sits at 7.8 percent, according to data collected by Cushman and Wakefield. The average Class A office space rent is $30.77 with around 547,647 vacant space available.

“New York Life is proud to partner with Al. Neyer on the Mallory Green speculative office development in Nashville,” says Kevin Smith, managing director of New York Life Real Estate Investors. “The Al. Neyer team presented us with a compelling opportunity in a market where we want to invest. We appreciated Al. Neyer’s vision and creativity in developing a project that will become a landmark destination in Franklin.”

Jason Holwerda, Taylor Camp, and Shelby Hall of Foundry Commercial are listing representatives for the office development representing Al. Neyer and New York Life. Al. Neyer plans to finish construction of the office building in the first quarter of 2018.