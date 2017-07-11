Aldi will hire for area stores at event on Thursday

ALDI is hosting a hiring event in Franklin to bring jobs to its area stores.

The hiring event is Thursday, July 13 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an ALDI store located at 209 S. Royal Oaks Blvd., Franklin.

Store associate positions pay $11.50-$12 per hour. In addition, ALDI offers full health insurance, dental coverage and 401K for staff working at least 25 hours a week.

Aldi, a German-based discount grocery store, operates over 1,600 stores in 34 states, including four stores in Nashville, the location in Franklin and one in Spring Hill.

Applicants must be 18 or older to apply, and may apply in-person at the event – no need to apply beforehand.