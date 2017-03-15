Alive Hospice will offer eight-week grief support group in Brentwood

Alive Hospice is offering a grief support group for adults beginning Thursday, March 30 in Brentwood.

Anyone in the community who has been touched by the loss of a loved one is encouraged to join this eight-week support group, which will meet on Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information or to register, call 615-963-4732.

The group will meet at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road. There is a cost of $40 per group member, but this fee may be waived due to financial need so that everyone who needs this support may receive it, regardless of ability to pay. The group runs through Thursday, May 21.

Grief support is one of the core services of Alive Hospice, a nonprofit organization that provides compassionate care and support for people facing life-limiting illnesses as well as community education about the end of life. Other grief counseling services offered by Alive Hospice include individual counseling for adults and children, summer camps for grieving kids (ages 6-14), an autumn weekend retreat for grieving high school students, holiday grief seminars and more. For more information about Alive Grief Support services, call 615-963-4732 or visit AliveHospice.org/griefsupport