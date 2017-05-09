All-District 11-AAA Soccer Team announced

2017 All-District 11-AAA Soccer Team
Player of the Year: Blake Sams, Ravenwood
Most Valuable Offensive Player: Sam Case, Franklin
Most Valuable Defensive Player: Joseph Malloy, Franklin
Goalkeeper of the Year: Justin Lambright, Brentwood
Coach of the Year: Clay Watson, Summit
Sportsmanship Award: Centennial High School for their player-initiated “Gone but not Forgotten” project which memorialized Williamson County students who have died in car accidents this year.
BRENTWOOD: Mo Kandlstorter, Cameron Williams, Marco Sawaf
CENTENNIAL: Ryan Harris, Sterling Evans, Nathan Chi
DICKSON COUNTY: Cameron Breese
FRANKLIN: Hudson White, Chris Miller-Hill, Logan Brady, Jmac Day
INDEPENDENCE: Konrad Lopez, Axel Morales
RAVENWOOD: Baker Lockhart, Chris Barker, Spencer Layland
SUMMIT: Spencer Wallis, Noah Lutche