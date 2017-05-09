All-District 11-AAA Soccer Team announced

2017 All-District 11-AAA Soccer Team

Player of the Year: Blake Sams, Ravenwood

Most Valuable Offensive Player: Sam Case, Franklin

Most Valuable Defensive Player: Joseph Malloy, Franklin

Goalkeeper of the Year: Justin Lambright, Brentwood

Coach of the Year: Clay Watson, Summit

Sportsmanship Award: Centennial High School for their player-initiated “Gone but not Forgotten” project which memorialized Williamson County students who have died in car accidents this year.

BRENTWOOD: Mo Kandlstorter, Cameron Williams, Marco Sawaf

CENTENNIAL: Ryan Harris, Sterling Evans, Nathan Chi

DICKSON COUNTY: Cameron Breese

FRANKLIN : Hudson White , Chris Miller-Hill , Logan Brady , Jmac Day

INDEPENDENCE: Konrad Lopez, Axel Morales

RAVENWOOD: Baker Lockhart, Chris Barker, Spencer Layland

SUMMIT: Spencer Wallis, Noah Lutche