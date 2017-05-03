All-District 11-AAA baseball teams released

By SAM McGAW

Centennial’s Billy Creger, Brentwood’s Caleb Pearson and Independence’s Taylor Massey took top honors on the 2017 All-District 11-AAA Baseball Team.

Creger was named the district player of the year, while Pearson was named the pitcher of the year and Massey was selected as the relief pitcher of the year.

Brentwood’s Bill Moore was named the coach of the year.

FIRST-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 11-AAA

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Billy Creger, Centennial

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Pearson, Brentwood

RELIEF PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Massey, Independence

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bill Moore, Brentwood

INFIELD

Luke Reidy, Brentwood

Kyle Brennan, Centennial

Zach Sharber, Ravenwood

Shawn Wallwork, Independence

Brett Hulett, Franklin

CATCHER

Kaden Dreier, Brentwood

Travis Potter, Dickson County

OUTFIELD

Lofton Cotton, Franklin

Robert Hassell, Independence

Carson Shacklett, Brentwood

Dillan Saunders, Independence

UTILITY

Tyler Shelton, Brentwood

DESIGNATED HITTER

Carson Carroll, Independence

PITCHER

Davis Jackson, Summit

Robert Hassell, Independence

Josh Galloway, Brentwood

SECOND-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 11-AAA

Brentwood: Jackson Pope, Patrick Queener

Centennial: Will Kirk

Dickson County: Jack Sinsing, Max Sinsing

Franklin: Jonathon Giles

Independence: Caleb Reed, Noah Haynie, Joey Fankhauser, Chayton Gray