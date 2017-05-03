All-District 11-AAA baseball teams released

By SAM McGAW
Centennial’s Billy Creger, Brentwood’s Caleb Pearson and Independence’s Taylor Massey took top honors on the 2017 All-District 11-AAA Baseball Team.
Creger was named the district player of the year, while Pearson was named the pitcher of the year and Massey was selected as the relief pitcher of the year.
Brentwood’s Bill Moore was named the coach of the year.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 11-AAA
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Billy Creger, Centennial
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Pearson, Brentwood
RELIEF PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Massey, Independence
COACH OF THE YEAR: Bill Moore, Brentwood
INFIELD
Luke Reidy, Brentwood
Kyle Brennan, Centennial
Zach Sharber, Ravenwood
Shawn Wallwork, Independence
Brett Hulett, Franklin
CATCHER
Kaden Dreier, Brentwood
Travis Potter, Dickson County
OUTFIELD
Lofton Cotton, Franklin
Robert Hassell, Independence
Carson Shacklett, Brentwood
Dillan Saunders, Independence
UTILITY
Tyler Shelton, Brentwood
DESIGNATED HITTER
Carson Carroll, Independence
PITCHER
Davis Jackson, Summit
Robert Hassell, Independence
Josh Galloway, Brentwood
SECOND-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 11-AAA
Brentwood: Jackson Pope, Patrick Queener
Centennial: Will Kirk
Dickson County: Jack Sinsing, Max Sinsing
Franklin: Jonathon Giles
Independence: Caleb Reed, Noah Haynie, Joey Fankhauser, Chayton Gray