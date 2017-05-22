“All Shook Up” opens June 9 at Towne Centre Theatre

It’s 1955 and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing roustabout who changes everything and everyone he meets.

This hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy, opening June 9 at Towne Centre Theatre in Brentwood, will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

“All Shook Up” is a musical by Joe DiPietro, author of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” and “Over the River and Through the Woods.” Inspired by and featuring many of Elvis Presley’s most popular tunes, the musical is set to a highly entertaining book that is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

“All Shook Up” is a fictional story set in Somewhere, USA where one girl’s dream and a surprise visit from a mysterious leather-jacketed, guitar-playing stranger help a small town discover the magic of romance and the power of rock & roll.

Cast includes: Karissa Wheeler, Noah Clark, Kari Cherie Smith, and Brooklyn Thomas to name a few. Directed by Karen Himelrick and choregraphed by Kari Cherie Smith, this Joe DiPietro musical-comedy featuring over a dozen hits by the King of Rock and Roll is the perfect toe-tapping, summertime musical!

“All Shook Up” runs Thursdays through Sundays through June 24. Tickets can be purchased online at www.townecentretheatre.tix.com or by calling (615) 221-1174. Thursday, Friday and Saturday showtimes are 8 p.m. Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Tickets are $16 for students, $18 for military and seniors 60 and over, and $20 for adults. Purchase a specially priced Thursday 4-pack of tickets for only $60. Group rates are also available.

Towne Centre Theatre is located at 136 Frierson Street in Brentwood.