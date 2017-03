Five area girls basketball players named all-state

Five area girls basketball players were recently named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Brentwood Academy’s Sydni Harvey (Jr.) and Bria Dial (Sr.), Franklin Road Academy’s Riley Casey (Sr.) and Battle Ground Academy’s Allison Cowie (Sr.) were selected to the Division II squad, while Christ Presbyterian Academy’s Savannah LeGate (Sr.) was named to the Class AA team.

Division II-A

Ashtyn Baker, Northpoint Christian, SR

Anna Jones, USJ, SR

Antoinette Lewis, Harding Academy, SR

Jordyn Cambridge, Ensworth, JR

Sydni Harvey, Brentwood Academy, JR

Myah LeFlore, St. Benedict, SR

Bria Dial, Brentwood Academy, SR

Audrey Burdge, Father Ryan, SR

Riley Casey, Franklin Road Academy, SR

Allison Cowie, Battle Ground Academy, SR

Casey Collier, Webb School of Knoxville, SO

Lindsey Whiteside, Northpoint Christian, SR

Mya Long, Baylor School, SR

Selena Pruitt, Lausanne Collegiate, SR

Savanna Owens, Briarcrest Christian, JR

Class AAA

Anastasia Hayes, Riverdale, SR

Jayla Hemingway, Germantown Houston, SO

Rhyne Howard, Bradley Central, JR

Brinae Alexander, Riverdale, JR

Hale Hughes, Bradley Central, SR

Elizabeth Dixon, Ridgeway, JR

Jireh Washington, Memphis Central, JR

Johne’ Stewart, Memphis Central, JR

Tesia Thompson, Hamilton, SR

Sydney Newsome, Morristown West, SR

Emily Beard, Dickson County, SR

Kailey Rosenbaum, Dickson County, JR

Addison Byrd, Wilson Central, SR

Gabby Crawford, Munford, JR

Brianah Ferby, Stewarts Creek, SR

Class AA

Akira Levy, Upperman, JR

Jacobi Lynn, McMinn Central, SR

Erica Haynes-Overton, East Nashville, SR

Janiah Sandifer, Pearl-Cohn, SR

Shawnta Shaw, Pearl-Cohn, JR

Sydni Lollar, Greeneville, JR

Abby Greenwood, Upperman, SR

Paige Pipkin, Chester County, SR

Jamirah Shuts, Haywood, JR

Savannah LeGate, Christ Presbyterian Academy, SR

KeKe McKinney, Fulton, SR

Keeley Carter, Macon County, FR

Quanardra Miller, Jackson South Side, SO

Qua Hines, Gatlinburg Pittman, SR

Karli Combs, Grainger, SR

Class A

Ali Golden, Huntland, SR

Taylor Lamb, South Greene, JR

Kara Meadows, Clarkrange, SR

Caitlyn Yost, Forrest, SR

Abby Buckner, Middle Tennessee Christian, SR

Alyssa LeMay, Mt. Pleasant, SR

Braelyn Wykle, South Greene, SO

Chelsey Perry, Middleton, SR

Brynne Lytle, Trinity Christian Academy, SR

Kyleigh Hardy, Jackson County, JR

Courtney Pritchett, Pickett County, JR

Jesica Keith, Huntingdon, SR

Tess Darby, Greenfield, FR

Sydney Boykin, Clarksville Academy, FR

Kaylea Foster, Coalfield, SR