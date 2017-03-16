Almost half of all crashes in Williamson involve young drivers

In 2016, 47.6% of Williamson County crashes involved a licensed driver between 15 and 24 years old, according to figures from the Franklin Police Department.

Because vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S., Franklin Police and local businesses have teamed up to offer teens a unique perspective of life behind the wheel.

Bringing Awareness Through Training and Life Experiences (B.A.T.T.L.E.) is a 6.5-hour program that teaches teen drivers safe behind-the-wheel behaviors through an interactive, hands-on experience with officers. BATTLE combines the rules of the road with the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, occupant protection, and dangerous driving behaviors. The class is free and open to Williamson County teens with parental permission, and a valid Tennessee driver’s license or learner’s permit.

To apply, complete this online application or visit FranklinTN.gov/TeenSafeDriving. A member of the FPD Traffic Unit will contact applicants to confirm their acceptance into our April 8 or May 6, 2017 offering. The class runs from 8:30am-3pm; seating is limited, and registration is required.

BATTLE does not replace, and cannot be substituted for, traditional driver’s education training, and is made possible by Hyundai of Cool Springs, Nissan of Cool Springs, Infiniti of Cool Springs, Jet’s Pizza, and the Franklin Police Department.