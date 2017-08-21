Amateurs will ride with professionals in Chukkers for Charity polo tournament

The 21st annual Chukkers for Charity polo match has announced this year’s Nissan and AshBlue teams to play on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Riverview Farm.

The signature event returns with the theme “Up, Up & Away!” to raise funds for Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!

Both teams will feature local favorite players, with the Nissan team including Virginia Ingram, Orrin Ingram, Wes Finlayson and James Armstrong, and the AshBlue team including Lexie Armstrong, Zulu Scott-Barnes, Whistle Uys and Stevie Orthwein.

Each team boasts two top amateur players and two professional players who will compete for the Chukkers for Charity trophy. Additionally, it is the first Chukkers for Charity polo match to have a father and daughter playing together and a husband and wife competing against one another.

The gates for Chukkers for Charity will open at 1 p.m. for tailgaters and 2 p.m. for patrons. The opening ceremony will be held at 2:45 p.m. with the polo match beginning around 3 p.m. Following the polo match, the Patrons’ Dinner will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Fieldside Patron Tables are available for $2,500 per table of 10. Standard Patron Tables are available for $1,750 per table of 10 or $175 per individual ticket. Tailgating cabanas are available for $300, which includes six armbands and a cabana, two additional wristbands per cabana available for $50 each. To purchase tickets, please visit www.chukkersforcharity.net/events-tickets.

Chukkers for Charity is hosted by Lee Ann and Orrin Ingram at Riverview Farm at 1475 Moran Road in the Grassland community. For more information, call 615-794-1150 extension 32 or visit www.chukkersforcharity.net.

Sponsors for the event include title sponsor Nissan, Lipman Brothers – R.S. Lipman Company, AshBlue, The Andrews Agency, LBMC, Nashville Geek, Williamson Medical Center, Robertson Media Group/YOUR Williamson, Lithographics, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Jack Daniel Distillery/Brown-Forman, Jackie & Barry Alexander, Associated Terminals/Turn Services, Ingram Entertainment Inc., Franklin Synergy Bank, Publix Super Markets Charities and Williamson Source.

ABOUT ROCHELLE CENTER

In 1968, long time area educator W.R. Rochelle, began the foundation for the agency to offer supports for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. These supports would enhance skills necessary for these individuals to become as independent as possible in our community. Today’s Rochelle Center continues that mission with on-campus day programming in addition to residential services. For more information, call 601.254.0673 or visit www.rochellecenter.org.

ABOUT SADDLE UP!

The mission of Saddle Up! is to provide children and youth with disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses. Saddle Up! has served more than 1,300 children with disabilities, provided more than 50,000 hours of services, and cared for more than 130 noble horses who served our program for more than 25 years. Saddle Up! offers recreational therapeutic riding, physical and occupational therapy (called hippotherapy), a school-based equine assisted learning program, the Saddle Up! Equestrian Club, and workshops/seminars. More than 500 volunteers gave over 16,000 hours of service at Saddle Up! in 2016. Saddle Up! is a PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center and the only member center in Tennessee of the American Hippotherapy Association. For more information, please visit www.saddleupnashville.org.