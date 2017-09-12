Ambulance strike team demobilized; returning home from hurricane zone

WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Three members of the Williamson Medical Center’s EMS Strike Team are on their way back home from Florida, after spending the past four days responding to emergency calls in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The Tennessee ambulance strike teams operating in the state received demobilization orders from state officials late Tuesday afternoon.

Clyde Prater, EMS Supervisor/CCPM, James Bourland, EMS Supervisor/CCPM, and Robert Skinner, Paramedic, had originally planned to spend up to two weeks in Florida. Instead, they were to spend the rest of their Tuesday traveling to Georgia to spend the night. In the morning, they, and the other Tennessee ambulance teams that answered the call to assist, will meet back up in Chattanooga before heading back home.

During their time in Florida, Prater, Bourland, and Skinner traveled up and down central and southern Florida, responding to incidents as needed. Their calls included evacuating special needs patients from a facility in Dover, and responding to a hospital in Naples that had lost both power and water.

“We are very proud of Clyde, James, and Robert’s volunteer work in Florida,” said Mark King, Assistant Director of Williamson Medical Center’s EMS Department. “They delivered the level of quality care and compassion that Williamson Medical Center is known for, and we will be grateful to have them back home.”

It is anticipated that Prater, Bourland, and Skinner will arrive back in Williamson County sometime after lunch on Wednesday.