American Legion Post: Honor those who shed blood by giving some

To honor the memories of Williamson County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for country, the American Legion Post #215 will be hosting an annual Memorial Day Blood Drive in coordination with the Democratic Veterans Council of Williamson County.

“I can’t think of a better way to honor our veterans than to donate a pint of blood for those that shed their blood in defense of our county,” said Bob Washko, a Vietnam veteran and long time member of the Williamson County Democratic Party.

Washko has coordinated similar blood drives for 12 years. He also organizes one on Veteran’s Day to celebrate all those who served our country and were fortunate to make it home.

The blood drive will take place at the American Legion Post’s Franklin location from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29. All those interested in donating blood can schedule an appointment to donate by contacting Washko at (615) 790-2226 or visiting the American Red Cross website at http://www.redcrossblood.org/rcbmobile/drive/chooseDonationTime.jsp

The American Legion is the country’s largest wartime veterans service organization. It is a nonpartisan, not-for- profit entity dedicated to grass roots involvement in bettering our community.

American Legion Post #215 is located at 510 11th Avenue North, Franklin. The drive is open to the public and all are welcome to make an appointment.

To connect with the Williamson County Democratic Party go to: http://www.wcdemocrats.com/ or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/WCDPTN/