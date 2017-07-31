American Pickers star narrates new “Welcome to Franklin” video

DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN ASSOCIATION

Downtown Franklin Association, a division of The Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County has released a new “Welcome to Franklin” video with the help of American Pickers star Mike Wolfe.

The one-minute video is a love letter to downtown Franklin, highlighting the rich history, local businesses and vibrant community with Wolfe as the narrator. The American Pickers star and his wife, Jodi Wolfe were recently awarded the honored Preservation Award by the Heritage Foundation, highlighting their restoration and revitalization of the building at 345 Main St., which currently houses Whites Mercantile.

“My family moved for the history and stayed for the community of Franklin,” says Mike Wolfe. “We wanted to raise our daughter Charlie in a place where there was a sense of community and tradition, and we’ve fallen in love with the Southern way of life here in Franklin.”

The video is now available on Downtown Franklin Association’s social media platforms, as well as here. The “Welcome to Franklin” promotional video will be used in an effort to attract tourism and further tell the story of Franklin’s history and significance.

For more information on the Downtown Franklin Association, visit www.downtownfranklintn.com.