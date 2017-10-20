Amor keeps GCA in playoff hunt with 7 touchdowns at Mt. Pleasant

Grace Christian Academy quarterback Austin Amor passed for four touchdowns and rushed for three more to send the Lions past Mt. Pleasant with a 48-46 win.

Amor finished with 282 passing yards and 135 rushing yards.

His top weapon was Kolby Alonzo, who caught six passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Mt. Pleasant quarterback Trevion Hale rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 130 yards and a score. Running back Tai Pillow added 127 rushing yards and three scores.

GCA improves to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Region 5-1A with the win. It can clinch its first-ever playoff appearance with either a win at Fayetteville or a Mt. Pleasant loss at Moore County next week.